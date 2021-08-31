NFL Top 100 players of 2021: 5 teams with the most players on the list

The 2021 NFL season is just weeks away with the NFL Network wrapping up its yearly Top 100 list, ranking all of the league's exceptional players. Many new faces have made appearances for their respective franchises this past season.

Talent was undeniably on display over the course of the 2020 season. Meaning that teams with the most overall success garnered more votes for players on the team due to their contributions throughout the year, resulting in some teams being mentioned on Top 100 more than others.

We'll take a look at which teams had the most players on NFL's Top 100.

5 teams with the most players on the list

#1 - Bills/Chiefs/Titans

Coming in at number five, these three division title winners all had four players named on the list. The Bills had Cole Beasley (96), Tre'Davious White (95), Stefon Diggs (11), and Josh Allen (10).

The Titans were represented by Ryan Tannehill (83), Jeffrey Simmons (78), A.J Brown (62), and the 2020 leading rusher Derrick Henry at number 4.

The Kansas City Chiefs possess players such as Tyrann Mathieu (58), Chris Jones (34), Travis Kelce (5), and the number one overall selection: Patrick Mahomes.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The Saints finished last season with a 12-4 record, leading the NFC South. They were mentioned five times on this NFL list with players such as Marshon Lattimore (86), Terron Armstead (79), Michael Thomas (72), Demaro Davis (64), and dynamic All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara (14).

Flashback to this insane catch and run by Alvin Kamara last season 😳pic.twitter.com/RhcS60lFeo — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 9, 2021

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson and company encapsulated another NFC West title under Pete Carroll, finishing the NFL season with a 12-4 record. As a result, Seattle accounts for six players: Quandre Diggs (77), Tyler Lockett (76), Jamal Adams (31), Bobby Wagner (25), and Russell Wilson (12).

K.J Wright is currently a free agent, however he was ranked on this list at 67 after his 2020 season with Seattle.

#2 - Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans v Green Bay Packers

Green Bay featured once again in the NFC Championship game this past season. Aaron Rodgers' MVP season, coupled with the Packers' dominant season, provided the organization with six players to account for their success.

The Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams connection is elite.



Last season the duo connected for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/YTwdYdoZAJ — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 26, 2021

Za'Darius Smith (51), Jaire Alexander (41), David Bakhtiari (36), Aaron Jones (30), Devante Adams (6), and 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at number 3.

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans

The 2020 NFL Super Bowl champions were represented by a league-leading eight players. Tristan Wirfs (89), Shaquill Barrett (88), Chris Godwin (81), Jason Pierre-Paul (59), Mike Evans (48), Lavonte David (43), Devin White (28), and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady at number seven all round out this immensely talented championship roster.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha