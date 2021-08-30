NFL Top 100 players of 2021: Top five running backs 

NFL Network just recently concluded its annual NFL Top 100 list, ranking all of our favorite players in the league. This past season has proved that the assumption that running backs are easily replaceable is a common misconception.

Elite RB's dominated the league in the 2020 NFL season. A large part of many teams' success a year ago was predicated on the top five backs ranked on the Top 100.

On that note, we'll take a look at who these talented running backs are.

#5 - Aaron Jones

Packers running back Aaron Jones placed 30th on the top 100 as he recorded the best season of his NFL career. He rushed for 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns on 201 attempts, averaging an astounding 5.5 yards per carry.

Green Bay was led by MVP Aaron Rodgers, however Jones provided balance and stability for Rodgers in the running game, resulting in an electrifying offensive attack for the Packers.

#4 - Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns ranked sixth in the league in rushing yards per game as a result of Nick Chubb's star-level ascension. Last season, the Georgia alumni was ranked 46 on Top 100.

After the 2020 season, Chubb is now ranked 26th in the league after a season in which he ran for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns, while nearly splitting carries with Kareem Hunt. His 5.6 yards per carry ranks among the best in the league and the Browns will look to replicate their success on the ground a season ago.

#3 - Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook compiled one of the most remarkable seasons in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings. He rushed for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns while reeling in 44 catches for 361 yards and a touchdown.

His ability to run the ball exceptionally well, coupled with his versatility in the passing game, makes him one of the most valuable backs in the league.

#2 - Alvin Kamara

Speaking of talented pass-catching backs, Alvin Kamara is undenniably the best in the league when it comes to providing offense on the ground and through the air. He's the quintessential running back when it comes to serving as a receiver as well as a RB.

Kamara ranked 14th on this year's list after 21 total touchdowns ( 16 rushing, five receiving) and 1,688 yards total in 2020. He'll continue to be the focal point offensively for the Saints in 2021.

#1 - Derrick Henry

King Henry.

Derrick Henry ranked in the top 10 of the 100 players named, coming fourth on the list as he entered the history books by rushing for over 2,000 yards last season. Henry is without a doubt the best running back in the NFL as he's a highly integral part of the Tennessee Titans organization.

Along with his 2,027 yards, he ran into the endzone 17 times and led the Titans to their second consecutive divisional title. Derrick Henry will continue to dominate the run game and make history in the 2021 NFL season.

