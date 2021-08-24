NFL Top 100 players of 2021 full list so far: Which players were voted as best in the league?

Every season, NFL Network announces its top 100 players from the season prior, selected by the players competing in the league. The Top 100 has provided its audience with inside takes from NFL players while issuing out football content during a lengthy offseason.
The NFL Top 100
Each year, a multitude of players are snubbed, some drop off the list, most receive a massive increase and a very select few enter the highly-respected top 10. As a result, the NFL Top 100 understandably causes a stir among media and fans. However, this list is constructed on an accumulation of other players' votes, so it's relatively hard to argue with the players continuously facing these gifted pros.
Nonetheless, here's the list of the athletes listed so far:
- Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills
- Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
- Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams
- Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
- Myles Garrett, DE, Browns
- Xavien Howard, CB, Dolphins
- Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans
- Budda Baker, S, Cardinals
- Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
- Fred Warner, LB, 49ers
- DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks
- Khalil Mack, OLB, Bears
- Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
- Bobby Wagner, LB, Seahawks
- Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
- DeForest Buckner, DT, Colts
- Devin White, LB, Buccaneers
- Julio Jones, WR, Titans
- Aaron Jones, RB, Packers
- Jamal Adams, S, Seahawks
- Joey Bosa, DE, Chargers
- Quenton Nelson, G, Colts
- Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs
- Darren Waller, TE, Raiders
- David Bakhtiari, OT, Packers
- Darius Leonard, LB, Colts
- Marlon Humphrey, CB, Ravens
- Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
- Bradley Chubb, OLB, Broncos
- Jaire Alexander, CB, Packers
- Trent Williams, OT, 49ers
- Lavonte David, OLB, Buccaneers
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
- Justin Simmons, S, Broncos
- Cameron Jordan, DE, Saints
- Stephon Gilmore, CB, Patriots
- Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
- J.C. Jackson, CB, Patriots
- George Kittle, TE, 49ers
- Za'Darius Smith, OLB, Packers
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Steelers
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
- Grady Jarrett, DT, Falcons
- Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
- Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
- Cameron Heyward, DT, Steelers
- Tyrann Mathieu, S, Chiefs
- Jason Pierre-Paul, OLB, Buccaneers
- Corey Linsley, C, Chargers
- Chase Young, DE, Washington
- A.J. Brown, WR, Titans
- Fletcher Cox, DT, Eagles
- Demario Davis, OLB, Saints
- Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons
- J.J. Watt, DE, Cardinals
- K.J. Wright, OLB, Free agent
- Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders
- Ryan Kelly, C, Colts
- Eric Kendricks, LB, Vikings
- Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns
- Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
- Trey Hendrickson, DE, Bengals
- James Bradberry, CB, Giants
- Laremy Tunsil, OT, Texans
- Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
- Quandre Diggs, S, Seahawks
- Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Titans
- Terron Armstead, OT, Saints
- Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings
- Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
- Garett Bolles, OT, Broncos
- Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans
- Leonard Williams, DE, Giants
- Zack Martin, G, Cowboys
- Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints
- Allen Robinson, WR, Bears
- Shaquil Barrett, OLB, Buccaneers
- Tristan Wirfs, OT, Buccaneers
- Jesse Bates, S, Bengals
- Corey Davis, WR, Jets
- Jason Kelce, C, Eagles
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions
- Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns
- Tre'Davious White, CB, Bills
- Cole Beasley, WR, Bills
- Kyle Juszczyk, FB, 49ers
- Brandon Scherff, G, Washington
- Brandon Graham, DE, Eagles
- James Robinson, RB, Jaguars
Top 10 NFL players
Notable players such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, DeAndre Hopkins, Aaron Donald, Derrick Henry and two brand new top 10 inductees: Josh Allen and T.J. Watt, look certain to make the top 10.
Watt continued his superstar ascension by leading the league in sacks (15.0) while finishing runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award in his fourth NFL season.
Meanwhile, Josh Allen compiled an MVP-worthy season, combing for 45 total touchdowns to only 10 interceptions while leading the Bills to a 13-3 record.
The NFL Top 100 will resume Saturday, August 28 for a two-hour special between 4-6, and the highly anticipated showing of the 10 players from the 2020-2021 season will be revealed.