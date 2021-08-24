Create
NFL Top 100 players of 2021 full list so far: Which players were voted as best in the league?

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans
Jalen Sherman
Modified Aug 23, 2021, 10:37 PM ET

Every season, NFL Network announces its top 100 players from the season prior, selected by the players competing in the league. The Top 100 has provided its audience with inside takes from NFL players while issuing out football content during a lengthy offseason.

The NFL Top 100

Each year, a multitude of players are snubbed, some drop off the list, most receive a massive increase and a very select few enter the highly-respected top 10. As a result, the NFL Top 100 understandably causes a stir among media and fans. However, this list is constructed on an accumulation of other players' votes, so it's relatively hard to argue with the players continuously facing these gifted pros.

Nonetheless, here's the list of the athletes listed so far:

  1. Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills
  2. Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
  3. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams
  4. Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
  5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
  6. Myles Garrett, DE, Browns
  7. Xavien Howard, CB, Dolphins
  8. Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans
  9. Budda Baker, S, Cardinals
  10. Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
  11. Fred Warner, LB, 49ers
  12. DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks
  13. Khalil Mack, OLB, Bears
  14. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
  15. Bobby Wagner, LB, Seahawks
  16. Nick Chubb, RB, Browns
  17. DeForest Buckner, DT, Colts
  18. Devin White, LB, Buccaneers
  19. Julio Jones, WR, Titans
  20. Aaron Jones, RB, Packers
  21. Jamal Adams, S, Seahawks
  22. Joey Bosa, DE, Chargers
  23. Quenton Nelson, G, Colts
  24. Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs
  25. Darren Waller, TE, Raiders
  26. David Bakhtiari, OT, Packers
  27. Darius Leonard, LB, Colts
  28. Marlon Humphrey, CB, Ravens
  29. Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
  30. Bradley Chubb, OLB, Broncos
  31. Jaire Alexander, CB, Packers
  32. Trent Williams, OT, 49ers
  33. Lavonte David, OLB, Buccaneers
  34. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
  35. Justin Simmons, S, Broncos
  36. Cameron Jordan, DE, Saints
  37. Stephon Gilmore, CB, Patriots
  38. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
  39. J.C. Jackson, CB, Patriots
  40. George Kittle, TE, 49ers
  41. Za'Darius Smith, OLB, Packers
  42. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Steelers
  43. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
  44. Grady Jarrett, DT, Falcons
  45. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
  46. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
  47. Cameron Heyward, DT, Steelers
  48. Tyrann Mathieu, S, Chiefs
  49. Jason Pierre-Paul, OLB, Buccaneers
  50. Corey Linsley, C, Chargers
  51. Chase Young, DE, Washington
  52. A.J. Brown, WR, Titans
  53. Fletcher Cox, DT, Eagles
  54. Demario Davis, OLB, Saints
  55. Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons
  56. J.J. Watt, DE, Cardinals
  57. K.J. Wright, OLB, Free agent
  58. Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders
  59. Ryan Kelly, C, Colts
  60. Eric Kendricks, LB, Vikings
  61. Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns
  62. Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
  63. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Bengals
  64. James Bradberry, CB, Giants
  65. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Texans
  66. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
  67. Quandre Diggs, S, Seahawks
  68. Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Titans
  69. Terron Armstead, OT, Saints
  70. Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings
  71. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
  72. Garett Bolles, OT, Broncos
  73. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans
  74. Leonard Williams, DE, Giants
  75. Zack Martin, G, Cowboys
  76. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints
  77. Allen Robinson, WR, Bears
  78. Shaquil Barrett, OLB, Buccaneers
  79. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Buccaneers
  80. Jesse Bates, S, Bengals
  81. Corey Davis, WR, Jets
  82. Jason Kelce, C, Eagles
  83. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions
  84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns
  85. Tre'Davious White, CB, Bills
  86. Cole Beasley, WR, Bills
  87. Kyle Juszczyk, FB, 49ers
  88. Brandon Scherff, G, Washington
  89. Brandon Graham, DE, Eagles
  90. James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

Top 10 NFL players

Notable players such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, DeAndre Hopkins, Aaron Donald, Derrick Henry and two brand new top 10 inductees: Josh Allen and T.J. Watt, look certain to make the top 10.

Watt continued his superstar ascension by leading the league in sacks (15.0) while finishing runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award in his fourth NFL season.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen compiled an MVP-worthy season, combing for 45 total touchdowns to only 10 interceptions while leading the Bills to a 13-3 record.

The NFL Top 100 will resume Saturday, August 28 for a two-hour special between 4-6, and the highly anticipated showing of the 10 players from the 2020-2021 season will be revealed.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
