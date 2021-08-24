NFL Top 100 players of 2021 full list so far: Which players were voted as best in the league?

Every season, NFL Network announces its top 100 players from the season prior, selected by the players competing in the league. The Top 100 has provided its audience with inside takes from NFL players while issuing out football content during a lengthy offseason.

The NFL Top 100

Each year, a multitude of players are snubbed, some drop off the list, most receive a massive increase and a very select few enter the highly-respected top 10. As a result, the NFL Top 100 understandably causes a stir among media and fans. However, this list is constructed on an accumulation of other players' votes, so it's relatively hard to argue with the players continuously facing these gifted pros.

Nonetheless, here's the list of the athletes listed so far:

Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs Myles Garrett, DE, Browns Xavien Howard, CB, Dolphins Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans Budda Baker, S, Cardinals Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings Fred Warner, LB, 49ers DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks Khalil Mack, OLB, Bears Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens Bobby Wagner, LB, Seahawks Nick Chubb, RB, Browns DeForest Buckner, DT, Colts Devin White, LB, Buccaneers Julio Jones, WR, Titans Aaron Jones, RB, Packers Jamal Adams, S, Seahawks Joey Bosa, DE, Chargers Quenton Nelson, G, Colts Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs Darren Waller, TE, Raiders David Bakhtiari, OT, Packers Darius Leonard, LB, Colts Marlon Humphrey, CB, Ravens Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals Bradley Chubb, OLB, Broncos Jaire Alexander, CB, Packers Trent Williams, OT, 49ers Lavonte David, OLB, Buccaneers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers Justin Simmons, S, Broncos Cameron Jordan, DE, Saints Stephon Gilmore, CB, Patriots Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers J.C. Jackson, CB, Patriots George Kittle, TE, 49ers Za'Darius Smith, OLB, Packers Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Steelers Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings Grady Jarrett, DT, Falcons Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers Cameron Heyward, DT, Steelers Tyrann Mathieu, S, Chiefs Jason Pierre-Paul, OLB, Buccaneers Corey Linsley, C, Chargers Chase Young, DE, Washington A.J. Brown, WR, Titans Fletcher Cox, DT, Eagles Demario Davis, OLB, Saints Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons J.J. Watt, DE, Cardinals K.J. Wright, OLB, Free agent Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders Ryan Kelly, C, Colts Eric Kendricks, LB, Vikings Baker Mayfield, QB, Browns Michael Thomas, WR, Saints Trey Hendrickson, DE, Bengals James Bradberry, CB, Giants Laremy Tunsil, OT, Texans Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks Quandre Diggs, S, Seahawks Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Titans Terron Armstead, OT, Saints Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers Garett Bolles, OT, Broncos Ryan Tannehill, QB, Titans Leonard Williams, DE, Giants Zack Martin, G, Cowboys Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints Allen Robinson, WR, Bears Shaquil Barrett, OLB, Buccaneers Tristan Wirfs, OT, Buccaneers Jesse Bates, S, Bengals Corey Davis, WR, Jets Jason Kelce, C, Eagles T.J. Hockenson, TE, Lions Jarvis Landry, WR, Browns Tre'Davious White, CB, Bills Cole Beasley, WR, Bills Kyle Juszczyk, FB, 49ers Brandon Scherff, G, Washington Brandon Graham, DE, Eagles James Robinson, RB, Jaguars

Top 10 NFL players

Notable players such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, DeAndre Hopkins, Aaron Donald, Derrick Henry and two brand new top 10 inductees: Josh Allen and T.J. Watt, look certain to make the top 10.

Watt continued his superstar ascension by leading the league in sacks (15.0) while finishing runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award in his fourth NFL season.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen compiled an MVP-worthy season, combing for 45 total touchdowns to only 10 interceptions while leading the Bills to a 13-3 record.

.@BuffaloBills QB Josh Allen has agreed on a 6-year, $258 million contract extension through 2028.



$150 million guaranteed, $43 million per year 💰



The NFL Top 100 will resume Saturday, August 28 for a two-hour special between 4-6, and the highly anticipated showing of the 10 players from the 2020-2021 season will be revealed.

