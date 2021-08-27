NFL Free Agency: 5 worst contracts offered in the 2021 offseason

Free agency came and went as a multitude of players signed new NFL contracts and switched locations heading into the 2021 season. A vast pool of NFL players were each poached from an organization this past offseason and offered a deal to compensate for their play in 2020 and the years prior.

That being said, some front office's often get too trigger happy and offer an enormous amount of money to a player not worthy of the contract. NFL players that perform exponentially better in a contract year, and others that are placed within a specific scheme to maximize their talents, are the usual suspects that garner immense interest and gain lucrative deals during free agency.

Understandably, mistakes happen; leaving many players with heightened contracts that eventually become detrimental to their organization's situation.

We'll take a look at the worst contracts this NFL offseason.

#1 - Roy Robertson-Harris

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed the defensive tackle to a three-year, $23.4 million deal with $14 million in guarantees, worth up to $28.65 total.

Jacksonville is in desperate need of help on both sides of the ball, so it makes sense why general manager Travis Baalke offered a starting DT like Robertson-Harris a contract, but the former Chicago Bears hasn't performed well enough to be considered for a contract this hefty.

Last season, he registered 10 total tackles and one tackle for loss in eight games. Maybe the Jags saw something we didn't, but as it stands, this was an exceptionally large amount of money to offer to a player for that level of production.

#2 - Adoree Jackson

Detroit Lions v Tennessee Titans

The 18th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft received a $39 million deal over the course of three years for the Giants -- a position they desperately need to strengthen. Given the right scenario, Jackson could thrive, however, the price offered may be a stretch.

#Giants CB Adoree' Jackson, who went down in practice today, suffered a sprained ankle, sources say. He’s dealing with significant swelling and he’ll have tests to determine the severity and type of sprain. If all goes well, he’ll rest up for Week 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2021

Last season, Jackson had a Pro Football Focus grade of 58.7, as he was targeted 15 times and allowed 12 catches. Standing at 5'11", 185 pounds, he's not capable of guarding the biggest, most physical wide receivers in the league.

New York overpaid for Jackson.

#3 - Kenny Golladay

Detroit Lions v Jacksonville Jaguars

The New York Giants have unfortunately been featured twice on this list for the signing of the ex-Lion. Golladay suffered a hip flexor injury in 2020 that landed him on season-ending injury reserve.

Last NFL season, the 6'4" receiver reeled in 20 catches, good for 338 yards and two touchdowns. Don't let these numbers fool you because Golladay is a talented receiver, and the Giants are devoid of a star wideout.

That being said, it's uncertain how he'll respond to his injury last year as he's currently dealing with nagging hamstring issues in the NFL training camp for the last few weeks.

Joe Judge said the medical staff keeps telling him how well Kenny Golladay is progressing. Don't expect him on 11-on-11 yet. He has some time before Week 1. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 23, 2021

His talent is undeniable, but his health will be in question all season long. If New York can get Kenny Golladay that played in Detroit, they'll be estatic. However, if they get the injury-riddled version, then they're in trouble.

#4 - Kenyan Drake

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams

The deal offered to Kenyan Drake by the Las Vegas Raiders is adjacent with hs play last season and throughout his career. The contract agreed upon between the two parties matches Drake's performance.

Drake signed a two-year, $11 million NFL deal that has a max value of $14.5. The only problem is that the team already features rising star and 3-down back Josh Jacobs along with talented pass-catcher Theo Riddick. Therefore, this deal serves no purpose and was a complete waste of money for general manager Mike Mayock.

The deal was just unnecessary and a waste of cap space for the Las Vegas Raiders.

#5 - Bud Dupree

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Bud Dupree cashed in on a major payday this offseason, receiving a five-year NFL contract worth up to $85 million after his career year. For the last two seasons Dupree has been playing on one-year deals, prompting himself to perform at an extremely high level in order to get accurately paid for his talents.

For now, it's uncertain if he can keep that level of prodcution up ( 31 tackles and eight sacks in 11 games), seeing as his first four NFL seasons were forgetable.

Heading into the 2021 NFL season, the six-year linebacker is also coming off an ACL injury and it's been undetermined that he'll be able to reclaim his form from the last two seasons. His $35 million guaranteed could potentially backfire.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar