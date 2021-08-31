Is Patrick Mahomes a good quarterback without Tyreek Hill on the field?

2019 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has compiled a resume worthy of Hall of Fame consideration throughout his short tenure in the NFL. The 25-year-old came out of the gates firing in his first season as a starter, throwing for over 5,000 yards and an incredible 50 touchdowns. His 5,097 yard season placed Mahomes in elite company as he joined an exclusive 12-man club for QB's that have thrown for 5,000 yards in a season.

As a result, the electrifying signal caller won MVP by a landslide. Throughout his career, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 14,152 yards in three seasons along with 114 touchdowns to only 24 interceptions. He has a completion percentage of 66% and an overall QB rating of 108.7.

All-Pro and electrifying wideout Tyreek Hill has been an integral part of Mahomes' success as well as the Kansas City Chiefs' over the course of five seasons. Since entering the league in 2016, Hill, 27, has recorded 368 receptions good for 5,391 yards along with an astounding 47 touchdowns (15 from the 2020 season).

Kansas City's offense is often predicated on Mahomes and Hill's game-to-game play. Tyreek Hill garners a substantial amount of attention from NFL defensive coordinators and the 11 men lined up against him; making the game tremendously more manageable for Mahomes as he's able to take advantage of matchups.

All that being said, it begs the question: Is Patrick Mahomes as talented with Tyreek Hill off the field?

Patrick Mahomes' play without Tyreek Hill

In five games without Tyreek Hill, the former league MVP has accumulated a passer rating of 103.1 with 1,737 yards and eight touchdowns to only one interception.

He's averaging 347.4 yards per game with a 63.5 completion percentage. With those numbers, every notion stating that Mahomes' play falters without Hill should be put to rest. The product out of Texas Tech has proven to be one of the most skilled QB's we've witnessed in the history of the league. He's a generational talent and an exceptional leader.

The skillset he possesses along with his overall football acumen is unteachable. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are entering a dynasty that'll last for the next decade or so. For as talented as pro bowl wideout Tyreek Hill is, Mahomes would still be favored to win MVP honors each season without him.

