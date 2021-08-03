5 best NFL free agents available 

The hectic free agent process in the NFL is over, and pre-season is right around the corner as teams round out their rosters.

The front offices have begun their meticulous evaluation processes to trim their 90-man rosters. Positional holes will need to be filled; other spots may need more strength, and depth is a perpetual factor when it comes to creating the quintessential roster.

Nevertheless, there is talent brimming out there in the free agent market. NFL teams looking to contend or bolster their rosters need to turn their attention to the pool of available talent.

Amongst the numerous players still on the market, I've narrowed down the top five players who should still garner interest from a myriad of NFL teams. Let's have a look at these players.

#5 Mitchell Schwartz

Kansas City Chiefs vs Oakland Raiders

Mitchell Schwartz has served as the Chiefs' right tackle since 2016, having blocked for Alex Smith and 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes; Schwartz was named the first-team All-Pro that season. During his stint there, he featured in multiple NFL playoff games and won a Super Bowl in 2020.

#TeachtapeTuesday via Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz using his set point, strike timing, & hand usage to regain leverage & anchor pic.twitter.com/MLsjZsG5h7 — The Scouting Academy (@TheScoutAcademy) January 28, 2020

Unfortunately, Schwartz, who is at the wrong end of 30, was sidelined for most of last season with a back injury. The former Chiefs right tackle played only six games and was desperately missed in the Super Bowl when Tampa Bay's defensive line dominated Kansas City's injury-riddled O-line.

The Chiefs struggled mightily to conjure up any sort of offense and eventually fell 31-9 as a result of Schwartz' absence and their decimated line. Shortly thereafter, the 10-year pro was released.

The All-Pro can still provide value and leadership to an NFL offensive line devoid of experience. He's a serviceable 6' 5" veteran, and with the exception of 2020, remains a very durable tackle.

#4 Richard Sherman

Buffalo Bills vs San Francisco 49ers

A former player of LOB (Legion of Boom) and galvanizing cornerback who suited up for the historic Seattle Seahawks' defense, Richard Sheman is still in the market. Similar to Schwartz, Sherman suffered a season marred by injuries last year.

The product out of Stanford was placed on injured reserve, and didn't make his season debut until week 12; leaving the San Francisco 49ers bereft of their lockdown corner. Prior to last season, Sherman, 33, was selected to the Pro Bowl, and commanded the 49ers secondary en route to Super Bowl LIV.

He finished the 2019 NFL season with 61 combined tackles, three interceptions and a touchdown in 15 games, good for his sixth Pro Bowl selection. Injuries aside, Richard Sherman still has tremendous value as a cornerback, as he proved a season ago.

Including yesterday, Richard Sherman’s coverage stats over the last 13 games this season:



Targets: 34

Receptions: 17

Receiving Yards: 130

TDs: 0

INTs: 2

Passer Rating Allowed: 35.2



He’s allowing 10 receiving yards PER GAME. #49ers pic.twitter.com/8Yydx1d3UK — PFF SF 49ers (@PFF_49ers) January 13, 2020

A few off-the-field issues could play a large part in his continued stay in the free agency void. But if all get settled, his insertion onto an NFL roster would significantly improve any secondary.

#3 Oliver Vernon

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Coming off a nine-sack season, second-best in his career, Oliver Vernon could be the missing puzzle piece for a few teams still looking to maximize their defensive lines. In a league where pass-rush dominates the NFL, Vernon should be a hot commodity.

Coupled with sacks, the eight-year pro combined for 36 tackles and a fumble recovery in his second season with Cleveland. The Browns' front office wanted to go in a different direction, before eventually deciding to move forward with Jadeveon Clowney.

This decision wasn't made on behalf of Vernon's performance, though; it was more an indication of a change in direction for general manager Andrew Berry.

Fortunately for Oliver Vernon, if there so happens to be an NFL team throughout the season that encounters an injury or realizes their defensive line isn't formidable enough, the edge rusher could be the first to get a call.

#2 David Decastro

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The move by Pittsburgh to cut their All-Pro guard came as quite a surprise when the news first broke.

David Decastro was arguably, if not, the best offensive lineman for the Steelers over the last decade; perhaps the epitome of consistency in Pittsburgh and the best lineman in Ben Roethlisberger's career.

David DeCastro pass-blocking stats since 2017:

🔸 2,236 snaps

🔸 2 sacks allowed pic.twitter.com/McasUNdy0C — PFF (@PFF) February 21, 2021

In other words, his release, like many on this list, wasn't indicative of his play in the black and gold. In fact, he tallied six consecutive Pro Bowl appearances along with two first-team All-Pro selections before his departure.

Upcoming cap flexibility and concerns about Decastro's lingering ankle issues, albeit he played 12 NFL games a season ago, led to the front office's decision. Nevertheless, the former Pittsburgh Steelers is the best offensive line talent out there and should be signed immediately.

#1 Tre Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers

Tre Boston is the only player on this list under the age of 30. Boston, 29, is coming off a couple of remarkable seasons. However, he was released with still two years remaining on a three-year, $18-million deal he signed in March last year.

Last season, the safety was featured in 98% of snaps, starting all 16 games, while recording a career-high 95 tackles, two fumbles, one interception and four pass breakups. The previous year, he started all 16 games once again and finished with three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. So why did he get released?

The growing consensus is that 2020 second-round pick Jeremy Chinn emerged as the favorite to overtake Boston. Much younger and available at a cheaper price is why the front office elected to release Tre Boston and move on with Shinn.

Nevertheless, the 6' 1" safety conjured two sensational, Pro-Bowl worthy NFL seasons that should warrant interest from many NFL teams.

These five free agents still hold respectable value, so an NFL front office should give them another shot. It remains to be seen how the rest of training camp and the NFL pre-season pans out.

