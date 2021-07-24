NFL Free Agency: 3 free agents the Green Bay Packers should target

The Green Bay Packers are in a weird situation. The team is coming from a shining season, but with training camp just around the corner, the franchise has no idea whether its main star will be present in 2021, as Aaron Rodgers continues to hold out as he wants to leave the organization.

Whatever happens in the end, there's no more time for waiting. The Packers have to fully focus on the 2021 season and if Rodgers shows up, great. If he doesn't, then it's Jordan Love's time.

Even with Love, the Packers have a lot of talent on their roster and can fight for a playoff spot. However, there are still some small holes on the roster that Green Bay has to fix in order to achieve bigger dreams.

Three free agents the Green Bay Packers should target

#1 - Mitchell Schwartz, OT

The Aaron Rodgers saga is dominating all the news related to the Packers offense. But even if he's back for 2021, the offensive line is a major question for next season.

The losses of players like Corey Linsley and Rick Wagner are huge, as they were starters for most of the season, especially Linsley. David Bakhtiari will be coming back from a torn ACL suffered during week 17. One of the remaining starters from 2020, Billy Turner, is an inconsistent player who'll take up right tackle duties after Wagner's release.

Enter Mitchell Schwartz, a 4-time All-Pro released by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year to open up cap space. Schwartz had back surgery in February, but he should be healthy by now. He's a better option than Turner and would make a great duo alongside Bakhtiari if both are healthy.

As the Chiefs enter camp, it's clear former RT Mitchell Schwartz will have plenty of influence on the revamped offensive line.



Schwartz, a free agent after 5 seasons with the Chiefs, has helped rookie Creed Humphrey, Joe Thuney & Kyle Long the past couple of months. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 23, 2021

#2 - Kwon Alexander, LB

Let's take a quick trip down memory lane here. The Packers are getting wrecked during the 2019 NFC Championship Game, and Blake Martinez can't get off a single block by a San Francisco 49ers linemen. Green Bay lost the game on the ground as Jimmy Garoppolo throws only 8 passes.

The Packers tried to fix the problem by signing Christian Kirksey in 2020, but he was cut during the offseason alongside Wagner to open cap space. So the problem at inside linebacker still stands as of now.

San Francisco 49ers v Washington Redskins

Alexander would be an interesting signing to boost the linebacker group. Unlike Martinez, he's very athletic, and his speed allows him to do a great job covering from one sideline to another. He would be an instant starter for Green Bay in 2021 and he'd come on a cheap contract.

#3 - Rick Wagner, OT

The last option, curiously, is one that played for Green Bay in 2020. Wagner was a solid season as a right tackle and he's still available on the market. He was at a fine level, but couldn't escape himself from being a cap casualty.

With the season approaching, and not much money available for the other teams, Wagner may reconsider his options. Coming back to Green Bay would work out for both sides: the Packers already know him and what he would bring to the table, and Wagner would play for a contender again.

Handful of very solid RTs potentially available for Denver - (2020 Grade):



Mitchell Schwartz - 74.6

Rick Wagner - 75.5

Bobby Massie (Fangio connection) - 72.6

Dennis Kelly - 66.0 — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) May 4, 2021

It's a fair deal for both sides.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar