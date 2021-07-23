Top 5 unsigned NFL free agents entering training camp 

It's anyone's guess why there are still so many free agents in the NFL. Training camps are set to open across the NFL in a few days and there are still a number of talented players without a contract. At this point in the offseason, free agents who are still without teams must be ready to accept a one-year deal worth less money than they had hoped, but is that the case this year?

#1 - Brian Poole, CB

If it wasn't for the knee injury he suffered last season, Brian Poole would likely have signed by now. The 28-year-old has great coverage and allowed just a little over 60% completion rate in his coverage last season.

#2 - Steven Nelson, CB

Steven Nelson spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before that stint. He was released by the Steelers after they couldn't work out a trade, but few expected him to be in free agency for so long.

In 2020, opponents had a 58.2% completion rate in his coverage. The fact that he hasn't been signed yet is a bit perplexing. He could be asking for a lot more than teams are willing to give, especially with a smaller salary cap, which is the only valid explanation.

CB Steven Nelson still on the market is good news for the Steelers. #Steelers https://t.co/XTqYQy5JQ8 pic.twitter.com/JrC7RTVUMO — Blitzburgh ✨ (@RenegadeBlitz) July 19, 2021

#3 - Malik Hooker, S

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Malik Hooker. He has visited a few teams this offseason but he still hasn't signed. There were rumors that the Pittsburgh Steelers had met with him and were interested, but a deal has yet to materialize.

Hooker is the best available free agent safety and has a talented skill set. The Achilles injury he suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season could be the reason NFL teams are reluctant to sign him.

#4 - Kwon Alexander, LB

Just this week, it was announced that Kwon Alexander had been medically cleared to participate in football activities. He subsequently visited with the New Orleans Saints, who have some salary cap space to sign him. Healthy, Alexander is an excellent defender could really help the Saints defense out once again.

Kwon Alexander also now has been cleared from his Achilles injury and is ready for football drills, per source. https://t.co/9bJL098MW5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

#5 - Toddy Gurley, RB

Todd Gurley has seen a downtick in his on-field production the last few seasons, but a number of NFL insiders expected him to sign a short-term deal by now. Gurley was one of the best running backs in the NFL during his time with the Los Angeles Rams, who went all the way to the Super Bowl.

There is a knee injury that arises from time to time but with the type of play that Gurley is still capable of, there should be a couple of teams willing to take a punt on the free agent.

