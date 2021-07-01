NFL trade rumors: 3 teams that should target CB Steven Nelson

Former Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson is still a free agent, surprisingly.

After requesting a release from the Steelers this offseason because he was aware the team was trying to save cap space, Nelson hit free agency but there has been little on that front since.

Steven Nelson was on a three-year deal with the Steelers after four seasons with the Chiefs. The Steelers were rumored to be shopping the cornerback but failed to ship him out, leading to the two mutually parting ways.

Nelson has yet to sign with another team, although his talent as a cornerback is needed in many defenses across the NFL.

The #Steelers have released CB Steven Nelson. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2021

3 teams that should be all over CB Steven Nelson

#1- San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been in search of a cornerback this entire offseason. Certain rumors have spoken about the 49ers re-signing Richard Sherman but no moves have been made yet.

The 49ers did re-sign Jason Verrett but he has had lingering injury issues that have prevented him from being available for a long stretch of time. Signing Nelson would bring stability to the cornerback position in San Francisco and he would make a good duo with Verrett.

#2- Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have continued to work on building a better defense the last few seasons. Indianapolis has Xavier Rhodes back in 2021 as well as Rock Ya-Sin, and adding a dynamic player like Steven Nelson will push Rhodes and Ya-Sin, and also make the secondary better overall.

Rhodes is an experienced Pro Bowler and Ya-Sin didn't have a strong 2020. The Colts have about $20 million in cap space for the upcoming season, so they could easily sign Steven Nelson to a lucrative contract that could make his decision easier.

#3- Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have added and subtracted from their secondary this year. After losing Patrick Peterson to the Minnesota Vikings, the Cardinals signed free agent Malcolm Butler this offseason. Signing Steven Nelson would be a complete upgrade to the defense and the move would also add some depth to the roster.

The Cardinals' secondary was one of the weakest points on the roster in 2020 and adding a playmaker would make all the difference. Considering Nelson has the ability to make plays happen, the Cardinals could do a lot worse than Steven Nelson.

The cornerback shared on Twitter that he will continue to prepare for the upcoming season. Whichever team decides to sign Nelson will get a player who is ready and willing to get started and make plays happen.

You win some you lose some but no free releases protect your chest across from me pic.twitter.com/YK6alXpL9m — Steve Nelson (@Nelson_Island) June 26, 2021

Edited by Colin D'Cunha