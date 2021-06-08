Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 starters

Last off-season, the Arizona Cardinals acquired DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans. With Kyler Murray in his second pro year and a more productive offense, the Arizona Cardinals improved from 5-10 in 2019 to 8-8 a year later.

In a competitive division like the NFC West, the Arizona Cardinals are slowly making a name for themselves. This off-season, the team made another impressive addition with the signing of JJ Watt.

Arizona Cardinals 2021 Depth Chart

Here is what the Arizona Cardinals' depth chart could look like entering Week 1:

Offense

Quarterback: Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy, Chris Streveler.

Running Back: Chase Edmonds, James Conner, Jonathan Ward.

Wide Receiver: AJ Green, DeAndre Hopkins, Andy Isabella, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore.

Tight End: Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels.

Center: Rodney Hudson.

Left Guard: Justin Pugh.

Right Guard: Brian Winters.

Left Tackle: DJ Humphries.

Right Tackle: Kelvin Beachum.

Defense

Linebacker: Chandler Jones, Zaven Collins, Jordan Hicks, Markus Golden, Isaiah Simmons.

Defensive Line: DE JJ Watt, DT Zach Allen, DT Michael Dogbe, NT Leki Fotu and Jordan Phillips.

Corner: Malcolm Butler, Tay Gowan, Robert Alford, Marco Wilson.

Free Safety: Budda Baker.

Strong Safety: Charles Washington.

Special Teams:

Kicker: Matt Prater.

Punter: Andy Lee.

Long Snapper: Aaron Brewer.

Kick Returner: Chase Edmonds.

Punt Returner: Andy Isabella.

Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart Analysis

Offense

Quarterback: Kyler Murray was on the up in his second year in the NFL. He passed for 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns. The quarterback continues to be successful using his legs, rushing for 819 yards and eleven touchdowns last year.

This off-season, the Arizona Cardinals signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy. He appeared in four games in 2020 with the New York Giants, starting two when Daniel Jones was injured. McCoy previously spent six seasons with the Washington Football Team.

Running back: The Arizona Cardinals drafted Chase Edmonds in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Edmonds has had some solid games in his tenure thus far. Undrafted free agent Jonathan Ward made his NFL debut in 2020 but spent time going back and forth between the active roster and the practice squad.

For more depth and presence at the position, the Arizona Cardinals signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner. Although Conner has battled injuries so far, he does have the potential to once again be a three-down back.

Wide Receiver: The Arizona Cardinals have continued to build a stacked wide receiving core for their quarterback. Last season's acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins paid off in a big way, as the offense started gaining momentum throughout the season, especially against their NFC West rivals. Hopkins caught for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns, becoming the youngest player to reach 700 receptions.

In March, the Arizona Cardinals signed AJ Green, who spent ten seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Green signed a one-year deal worth $8,500,000.

Andy Isabella is a great option in the slot and downfield, while the Arizona Cardinals also drafted Rondale Moore in the second round of the 2021 Draft.

Tight End: A former second-round draft pick, Maxx Williams will be the starting tight end for the Arizona Cardinals. In seven NFL seasons, Williams had one of his most productive seasons in 2020, with 102 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Darrell Daniels, who was re-signed by the Arizona Cardinals this season, has spent time between the active roster and the practice squad.

Defense

Linebacker: The Arizona Cardinals have a solid linebacking core, which is also made up of veterans. That core begins with Chandler Jones, who had just one sack, five solo tackles and one fumble recovery. Markus Golden, meanwhile, returned to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and signed an extension this off-season.

Meanwhile, Jordan Hicks is entering his third season with the Arizona Cardinals. The team also drafted Isaiah Simmons in the first round of the 2020 draft and then drafted Victor Dimukeje in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Corner: Malcolm Butler and Robert Alford will likely start at each corner. The Arizona Cardinals drafted Marco Wilson in the fourth round and Tay Gowan in the sixth round for added depth at the position.

Defensive Line: The Arizona Cardinals made a big move this off-season by signing All-Pro Defensive End, JJ Watt. Zach Allen and Michael Dogbe are the defensive tackle options, and Leki Fotu and Jordan Phillips are in at nose tackle.

Strong and Free Safety: Free safety Budda Baker had a solid 2020 season. with a career-high two interceptions and two sacks. At strong safety is Charles Washington, who re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals this off-season.

Special Teams

Veteran kicker Matt Prater signed with the Arizona Cardinals this off-season after seven campaigns with the Detroit Lions. Pro Bowl punter Andy Lee re-signed with the Cardinals this off-season; he’ll be heading into his fifth season with the team.

Receiver Andy Isabella could take punt return duties while running back Chase Edmonds takes kick return duties.

