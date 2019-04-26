×
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: I want to be best that ever played

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    26 Apr 2019, 08:52 IST
MurrayGoodell-Cropped
Kyler Murray and Roger Goodell

Kyler Murray wants to be "the best that ever played" in the NFL after being selected first overall in the 2019 draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Quarterback Murray decided against playing baseball for the Oakland Athletics, who drafted him ninth overall in last year's MLB draft, to pursue an NFL career in February.

He soon became the heavy favourite to be the first player off the board despite the Cardinals spending a first-round pick on quarterback Josh Rosen last year.

Arizona will likely now trade Rosen, with Murray focused on making sure he repays the Cardinals' faith by becoming an all-time great.

"It's a surreal feeling, but for me I'm more so glad I'm going to the Cardinals, honestly," Murray said at a media conference on Thursday.

"That's where I wanted to go play and the fact they had the number one pick, everything. God works in mysterious ways, everything happens for a reason and I'm just ready to go for sure."

On his two-sport background, Murray added: "I believe in playing multiple sports, I grew up playing multiple sports so I just think there's no reason to limit yourself to one sport and as I well I think you can get burnt out by doing that, playing one sport.

"My parents had me playing all types of sports and I love to compete so it wasn't a big deal for me.

"My only future is in football right now. I want to be the best that ever played."

 

 

