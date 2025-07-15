"You don’t even know who was skating in you" - Ex-NFL LB Channing Crowder slams Puka Nacua’s pregnant GF Hallie Aiono amid paternity confirmation case

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is facing a paternity confirmation case filed by his longtime girlfriend, Hallie Aiono. Hallie is asking for legal confirmation that Nacua is the father of her unborn child, full physical custody of the baby once born, joint legal custody, meaning shared decision-making on education, healthcare, and financial support for pregnancy-related expenses and legal fees.

Ad

On Saturday's episode of The Pivot Podcast, former Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder, who played for the team from 2005 to 2010, aimed at Puka Nacua’s pregnant GF Hallie Aiono.

Crowder claimed that Nacua was lucky to avoid being tied to a child who may not be his.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Congratulations, brother. You got out the spider’s web before it stung your ass,” the ex-NFL star said. “She helped him out with this... You don’t even know who was skating in you and when you got skated in.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Crowder also pointed to Nacua’s cultural background, saying that because Polynesians value family deeply, the young receiver might have chosen to marry Aiono if he thought the child was his.

"Polynesian is real family-oriented. So if he thought, “This is my baby,” he might have married her. He might have done some dumb stuff. She gave him a quick out. She helped him out," he added.

Ad

To Crowder, this situation saved Nacua from possibly paying child support for 18 years for a child that might not even be his.

"This was great for him. Think about it. 18 years. If he had paid for this baby and did all this—18 years. 18 years," he said.

Ad

Until now, Nacua has not made any public statements.

On Mother’s Day, May 12, 2025, Hallie Aiono, Puka Nacua’s longtime girlfriend, shared a heartfelt Instagram post revealing they were expecting their first child, a baby boy. The post included a carousel of intimate photos and a caption that read:

“You were something we always dreamt of, but I have never been so afraid. I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine... I can’t wait to love you forever, my sweet boy.”

Ad

Ad

Just weeks later, Aiono filed a paternity petition in Los Angeles County on June 16.

Channing Crowder's co-host Ryan Clark took aim at Puka Nacua’s pregnant GF Hallie Aiono

Following Channing Crowder's statements, former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark called out Hallie Aiono on the Saturday episode of the Pivot Podcast.

“If you were in it for the money, you had one job,” Clark said. “Y’all were together all over the NFL sites... The one job you had was to not have sex with somebody else... and you couldn’t wait.”

Ad

He ended his talk, saying:

“I pray that’s not your baby.”

Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono started dating around 2021, back when Nacua was still at Brigham Young University.

Ad

They kept things relatively low-key early on, but by 2023, Hallie was a regular presence at Rams games.

Looking back, when Puka Nacua scored his first NFL touchdown, a 22-yard game-winner against the Colts, Hallie posted a TikTok showing her crying with joy. She covered her mouth in disbelief, wiped away tears, and whispered, “Oh my god.”

The NFL even reposted the clip, calling it a moment that “will have you in your feels."

Ad

Ad

When Nacua was about to break the rookie record for receptions and receiving yards, Hallie posted a TikTok saying,

“Today is a very big day. Puka is gonna hit the rookie record… He only needs four catches and 29 yards”.

After he did it, she decorated their home and cooked him a steak dinner to celebrate his return from the game against the 49ers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.