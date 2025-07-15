JJ Watt drops 1-word message as Buccaneers unveil 1976 throwback uniform for home opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that they are returning their original 1976 jerseys for the upcoming season to commemorate the franchise's 50th season. The throwback uniforms got a big thumbs up from one of the league's best defensive players of all time.
JJ Watt played 12 seasons in the NFL, the last two with the Bucs' NFC South rivals, the Arizona Cardinals. Watt had a simple response to the jerseys revealed by the Buccaneers on X on Tuesday:
“Spectacular.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The Bucs retro jerseys are predominantly white with the occasional orange strip bordered with red lines.
In a statement on the Bucs website, the team's chief operating officer Brian Ford said:
“The '76 Jersey represents a piece of Buccaneers history and serves as a tribute to the generations of fans and players who shaped this franchise.”
Each jersey will include a special Creamsicle 50th season patch. There are also Creamsicle-era helmets to pair with white pants and striped socks.
Additionally, the design featured the words "Hey! Hey! Tampa Bay!" stitched on the inside collar. That’s a shoutout to the club’s first fight song, which debuted in 1979, the first season they made the playoffs. They also won their first playoff game in team history that season, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-17 in the Divisional Round.
The throwback jerseys will be worn by the current players for the first time on September 21, when they host the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium.
Throwback jerseys are a one-time thing
While these new throwback jerseys signify a big part of the club’s history, they won’t be around for very long. Bucs Chief Marketing Officer James Ruth says that these uniforms, being around for just one season, make them extremely special.
“To be able to hold back on these until our 50th season, to have it be a one-year-only jersey, feels really special,” Ruth said.
“So we're so excited to be able to celebrate the last 50 seasons of the Buccaneers, and using this jersey is a unique opportunity to do that,” he added.
The team will also bring out orange Creamsicle jerseys on December 11 when they host division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, for Thursday Night Football.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.