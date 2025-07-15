"Been pretty disappointing": Terry McLaurin expresses frustration as Commanders contract talks stall

Terry McLaurin finally played with a quarterback who could put the ball in his hands in the 2024 NFL season. McLaurin posted his best scoring season since his rookie year (13), while catching 82 passes for 1,096 yards in 17 games.

Ad

Jayden Daniels had a remarkable rookie season, and his performances make fans and coaches dream about how much he can improve while working with veteran wide receivers. That said, the Washington Commanders now face a complex situation with McLaurin.

The veteran wideout explained he's frustrated by the lack of progress on a contract extension, saying that the clock is ticking, as the new season draws closer. Talking with reporters after shooting a commercial Tuesday, McLaurin shared his concerns.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've been pretty frustrated, not going to lie," McLaurin told reporters, via ESPN. "Everything that has transpired has been pretty disappointing. I want to continue my career here, I've created my life here, so I want to be here. Just to see how things have played out has been disappointing."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Terry McLaurin also took the opportunity to shoot down any speculation about wanting out of Washington.

Ad

"I want to be here. I want to make that abundantly clear."

The Commanders are coming off a 12-5 record in 2024. They went all the way to the NFC championship game after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions, respectively, before the Philadelphia Eagles beat them to advance to the Super Bowl.

Terry McLaurin named a potential trade chip for the Commanders

While his contract situation doesn't have a clear ending, many have started to speculate about what other options Terry McLaurin could have. According to NFL reporter Curt Popejoy, he could be used in a potential trade for T.J. Watt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

"(T. J.) Watt and (Terry) McLaurin are both among the best at their respective positions, they've never been a problem for either of their franchises, and are both consummate professionals.

"In addition, both franchises could benefit from adding the other to the active roster. (Terry) McLaurin would be a perfect pairing with fellow Pro Bowler DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith and (T. J.) Watt instantly becomes the Commanders best edge rusher by a mile."

After trading for Deebo Samuel, the Commanders could have a new WR1. That doesn't seem to be the case right now, but everything could change if McLaurin gets tired of the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension