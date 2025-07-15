“Shake that system up”: Paul Finebaum floats “perfect” Nick Saban to Dolphins scenario with one brutal twist

Nick Saban's return to football is one of the hottest rumors currently circulating. Paul Finebaum joined the hype train with a wild scenario with the legendary Alabama coach heading back to the NFL and straight to the Miami Dolphins.

Finebaum previously dismissed rumors of Saban’s return to coaching, but he changed his stance during a segment on ESPN's First Take.

"I know a lot of people thought maybe he would go to LSU. Nick Saban is not going to LSU … I don’t know what you think about this, but I have the perfect job for Nick Saban. 45 minutes from his brand new home in Jupiter, go down to Miami, shake that system up."

Saban’s first stint in Miami was forgettable. He went 15-17 before bolting for Alabama. However, Finebaum thinks it’s time for a redo, but with one brutal twist:

“Unfortunately, the first thing he would have to do as the Dolphins coach, where he once coach, is get rid of Tua Tagovailoa, a quarterback who won him a national championship,” Finebaum said.

Saban reportedly has no plans to un-retire, but Finebaum’s take has the football world buzzing. Either way, the fans would be all for the idea of Saban shaking up the AFC East.

Paul Finebaum gets honest on Nick Saban return rumors

Finebaum isn't big on Saban’s return to coaching rumors, and he was not shy about saying it yesterday on "McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning." He labeled the talk of a comeback pure fantasy.

“No,” Finebaum said flat-out. “I ran into somebody the other day who spends time with Saban in Florida… He said Saban is literally having the time of his life. And why wouldn't he?”

Saban retired in January 2024 and has been living the high life in Florida, working as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay. According to Finebaum, that’s more than enough to keep him out of the grind.

“When you have everything you want... the interest in doing what he walked away from is not very high,” Finebaum added.

He also reminded fans that Saban left Alabama in an ideal spot and that no program offers a better setup.

