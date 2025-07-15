Jaxson Dart is gearing up for his rookie NFL season with the New York Giants. The former Ole Miss star player was the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

However, there are almost two months to go before the start of the new season, and on Monday, he shared a glimpse of a fun-filled outing in New York. He posted some snaps of himself enjoying a good time with his friends, as well as of his practice session.

Jake Paul reacted to the post with a four-word message.

“This guy is cute,” Paul commented.

Jaxson Dart receives 4-word message from Jake Paul after Giants rookie recaps week in New York/@jaxsondart

In the first snap, Jaxson Dart stood by a lake, covering his face with his hands. In another picture, he wore the New York Giants jersey, followed by a snap with Cody Johnson.

In one video, Dart threw a football from a balcony into the water, and his friends, who were driving a boat, caught it.

Last month, ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler opened up about Dart’s progress with the Giants.

"I was told from somebody with the team that late in OTAs, things finally started to click for Dart, as far as the mental portion of the game - learning the cadence, what Brian Daboll wants out of the offense, decision-making. He carried that over into minicamp," Fowler said on SportsCenter.

In college, Dart played his freshman year for USC in 2021 and then joined Ole Miss, where he played three seasons. His best season came in 2024, when he recorded 4,279 passing yards.

Jaxson Dart attends a youth football camp in the offseason

This offseason, Jaxson Dart participated in a youth football camp in Oxford, Mississippi. He shared a joint post with Evan Farrell on Instagram of his outing.

"Hometown Hero @jaxsondart Youth Football Camp," Farrell captioned the post.

Dart is not expected to be the Giants' starting QB in the 2025 season, but fans have their eyes on how things will unfold for him in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, in the last season, the Giants had a terrible run and struggled with their game, finishing with a 3–14 record. The NFL team lost back-to-back matchups from Week 6 to Week 16.

The Giants are slated to start the new season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.

