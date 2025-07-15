  • home icon
Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles pays special tribute to Bears safety with custom jewelry piece [PIC]

By Prasen
Published Jul 15, 2025 21:18 GMT
Gymnastics: 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. - Source: Imagn
Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles pays special tribute to Bears safety with custom jewelry piece [PIC] - Source: Imagn

Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, gave her 12,300,000 Instagram followers a close-up look at a sweet tribute to her husband in a recent story. The Olympic gold medalist proudly showed off a silver ring engraved with the word 'Owens,' expressing her support for the Bears safety.

In another Instagram story, the Bears safety's wife shared a mirror selfie wearing a white ribbed tank top. The top featured a small picture of a French Bulldog and the words “Lilo’s Mom,” a sweet way to show affection for her dog. She matched it with comfy brown drawstring sweatpants.

Owens' wife accessorized her outfit with two silver necklaces: one simple chain featuring sparkling letter charms spelling ‘Owens’, and the other a tennis-style choker. She also wore silver bracelets and carried a big brown tote bag.

Jonathan Owens&#039; wife Simone Biles pays special tribute to Bears safety with custom jewelry piece [PIC] [IG/@simonbiles]
Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles pays special tribute to Bears safety with custom jewelry piece [PIC] [IG/@simonbiles]

Last year, Simone Biles made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the most decorated gymnast ever, with 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship titles.

Simone Biles shares vacation moments from Belize with Jonathan Owens

On Monday, Biles shared a carousel post on her Instagram. This time, she gave her followers a sneak peek into her recent trip to Belize.

“Belize, I love you 💚,” she wrote in her caption.
In her IG post, Biles posed in a luxurious oceanfront lounge. The 28-year-old wore a bright yellow bikini with gold ring details at the top and bottom, layered with a sheer, matching yellow cover-up with loose sleeves, tied casually in the front.

Owens was also seen posing on a boat in one of the photos with the ocean in the background. The Bears' safety wore a light blue matching set featuring a short-sleeve button-up shirt and drawstring shorts, styled with black crossbody bag straps, oversized black sunglasses, and chunky silver jewelry.

In another picture, the couple posed together while standing on a rustic wooden dock by the sea. The gymnast wore a stylish one-shoulder swimsuit with a retro zigzag pattern in shades of green, orange, yellow, and brown, accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, and a bracelet. Jonathan wore a light tropical-print button-up shirt with pastel tones and a white base, paired with light blue shorts.

