Bears' Jonathan Owens spends beach time with wife Simone Biles after hosting youth football camp

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are continuing their travel adventures this offseason. The couple, who have already traveled to Switzerland and South Africa this offseason, can now check Belize off their list.

Ad

After hosting a youth football camp this past weekend, the Chicago Bears' safety shared a glimpse of their next stop: the beach. In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, Owens shared a video of himself and Biles walking along the beach hand in hand.

Biles and Owens taking a walk on the beach. (Photo via Jonathan Owens' Instagram Story)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the next post on his Instagram Story, Owens shared a glimpse of their coastal views.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Owens shared a video of their view while enjoying a quiet night at the beach. (Photo via Jonathan Owens' Instagram Story)

Simone Biles added her video on Tuesday morning, confirming the location as San Pedro, Belize. Owens' Youth Football Camp took place at his alma mater, CBC High School in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ad

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attended first Met Gala together

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles constantly show support for each other and their professional athletic careers. This offseason, they have had some much-needed quality time together, which included their first Met Gala.

The couple made their first appearance together at the Met Gala in May 2025. The Olympic Champion shared a glimpse into their outfit choices for the annual charity event.

Ad

In the Instagram post, she shared her excitement for the event honoring African American designers and how much fun they had attending. Biles wore a short blue mini dress with a white collar, while the Chicago Bears safety went for a monochromatic white tuxedo and matching shall.

"MET GALA 🪽 thank you @harbison.studio @charlienchargie for an unforgettable night! So honored to be here amongst some many black queens & kings! This theme was one for the books, thank you Anna for inviting us🫶🏾"-Simoen Biles captioned her Instagram post

Ad

The 29-year-old safety is headed into his second season with the Chicago Bears in 2025 after signing a two-year deal with the team last offseason. In 17 games last season, he had 30 solo tackles, two passes defended, one interception and a forced fumble returned for a touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.