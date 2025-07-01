Bears' Jonathan Owens spends beach time with wife Simone Biles after hosting youth football camp

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are continuing their travel adventures this offseason. The couple, who have already traveled to Switzerland and South Africa this offseason, can now check Belize off their list.
After hosting a youth football camp this past weekend, the Chicago Bears' safety shared a glimpse of their next stop: the beach. In a series of posts on his Instagram Story, Owens shared a video of himself and Biles walking along the beach hand in hand.
In the next post on his Instagram Story, Owens shared a glimpse of their coastal views.
Simone Biles added her video on Tuesday morning, confirming the location as San Pedro, Belize. Owens' Youth Football Camp took place at his alma mater, CBC High School in St. Louis, Missouri.
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attended first Met Gala together
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles constantly show support for each other and their professional athletic careers. This offseason, they have had some much-needed quality time together, which included their first Met Gala.
The couple made their first appearance together at the Met Gala in May 2025. The Olympic Champion shared a glimpse into their outfit choices for the annual charity event.
In the Instagram post, she shared her excitement for the event honoring African American designers and how much fun they had attending. Biles wore a short blue mini dress with a white collar, while the Chicago Bears safety went for a monochromatic white tuxedo and matching shall.
"MET GALA thank you @harbison.studio @charlienchargie for an unforgettable night! So honored to be here amongst some many black queens & kings! This theme was one for the books, thank you Anna for inviting us🫶🏾"-Simoen Biles captioned her Instagram post
The 29-year-old safety is headed into his second season with the Chicago Bears in 2025 after signing a two-year deal with the team last offseason. In 17 games last season, he had 30 solo tackles, two passes defended, one interception and a forced fumble returned for a touchdown.
