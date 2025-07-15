"He's so much higher than that" - Tee Higgins mom blasts NFL over Bengals WR's ranking in latest Top 100 players poll

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has earned a place among the NFL’s most respected players, but his mother believes the league is still selling him short.

Camilla Stewart, known online as Lady Stewart, responded after her son was ranked No. 77 on the NFL’s annual Top 100 list. The ranking, announced Tuesday, sparked debate across social media.

Stewart shared her thoughts in a now-deleted post on X, where she retweeted the NFL’s highlight reel celebrating Higgins’ first appearance on the list.

“Bullshit @NFL y’all really put him at 77,” she wrote. “He’s so much higher than that.”

Tee Higgins mom's X post

Higgins signed a four-year, $115 million extension to stay in Cincinnati through 2028 in March. Despite the injuries that have plagued him over the past two seasons, the Bengals are counting on him to perform like a top receiver.

Philadelphia Eagles defender calls Tee Higgins a legitimate No. 1 receiver

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Tee Higgins’ reputation among opponents offers another measure of his standing. During the league’s countdown broadcast on Tuesday, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean described him as more than just a complementary target alongside Ja’Marr Chase.

"I mean I consider him a No. 1 receiver. Watch him on film. He's another bigger receiver, but he can move pretty well. It's a tough matchup for any defense, so you kind of just got to go out there and play your game," DeJean said.

DeJean’s endorsement echoes comments from within the Bengals locker room, where Chase has called Higgins the team’s “1A” receiving option rather than a traditional second fiddle.

Despite his short stint last year, Higgins had one of his most successful seasons so far. With 73 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 12 games, he set a personal best for touchdowns.

However, the four games Tee Higgins missed were part of a larger trend that has kept him from playing regularly. Hamstring and quad injuries have sidelined him for 10 games over the past two seasons. ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell has noted that Higgins’ health is one of the few factors preventing Cincinnati’s offense from reaching its full potential.

