Patrick Mahomes reacts after Trey Smith lands massive $94,000,000 Chiefs contract extension

The Chiefs locked in their offensive line, and Patrick Mahomes couldn’t be happier. On Tuesday, Kansas City inked guard Trey Smith to a four-year, $94 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid interior lineman in NFL history.

And Mahomes? He reacted with a single emoji on X.

"😁"

Smith was the last NFL player on the franchise tag heading into Tuesday’s deadline. The Chiefs tagged him in February to buy time for negotiations, and it paid off. The former sixth-round pick is getting superstar money to protect the league’s most valuable quarterback.

"I'd like to congratulate Trey on a well-deserved deal," Chiefs GM Brett Veach said in a statement. "Trey embodies everything we look for in a player – toughness, intelligence, and a relentless work ethic. He's an elite guard in this league, and we're excited to have him locked in long-term.”

Since being drafted No. 226 in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith has started 67 games and logged over 1,000 snaps each season. Even more impressive is that he’s allowed fewer than 10 sacks in five seasons across more than 2,500 pass-blocking snaps.

Trey Smith loses sleep over Patrick Mahomes

Trey Smith has been losing sleep over protecting Patrick Mahomes. Appearing on the Up and Adams show last week, the Chiefs guard opened up about the weight he carries protecting the NFL’s star quarterback.

“I lose sleep thinking about protecting Patrick," Smith said. "I know there are things I need to get better in my game to be the best protector that I can, and just be an asset for my team and help my team out.”

His grit hasn’t gone unnoticed. Adams credited Mahomes’ greatness to the linemen like Smith, keeping him upright. Last month, Smith joined Travis and Jason Kelce on "New Heights," revealing how much Mahomes’ magic changed his approach to football.

“I wasn’t used to someone extending plays like that," Smith said (Timestamp: 50:44). "It was tough out of college. But watching him in practice, you start realizing—he’s just different.”

One thing’s for sure: Trey Smith’s sleepless nights have been Kansas City’s blessing over the years.

