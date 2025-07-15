“That’s bullsh*t”: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni shuts down Jalen Hurts criticism after latest QB poll

A July 14 ESPN poll on NFL quarterbacks done by executives, coaches and scouts within the league has placed Jalen Hurts as the ninth best QB. The AP writers' list, on the other hand, has Hurts at No. 5 in the league. However, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni couldn't care less about all the criticism against his starting quarterback.

Sirianni completely expressed his faith in Hurts as a team player for the Eagles.

Despite defeating the Kansas City Chiefs for a Super Bowl victory last season, Hurts is still seen by many as an overrated signal-caller. Flanked by offensive weapons like Saquon Barkley and arguably the best offensive line in football, some believe Hurts simply finds himself in too favorable a situation to not perform.

However, Sirianni believes those notions are simply "bullsh*t." He told NBC Sports Philly:

“Yeah, that’s bullsh*t. Anytime, I hear that, it’s cool, it’s like a nice debate thing that people like to have and I get it, there’s a lot of hours that TV shows and radio stations have to fill to be able to fill that debate. I understand that, but we’re talking about the ultimate team game there is and he does whatever he needs to do to win each and every game…”

Hurts and the Eagles had a tremendous season in 2024, putting up a regular-season record of 14-3. They then went on to run through the playoffs before thwarting the Chiefs in the biggest game of the year.

The Eagles roster remains one of the strongest in the league this offseason. The team seems poised to make yet another run at the Lombardi Trophy in 2025.

Philadelphia Eagles could very well look to repeat in 2025

Jalen Hurts and his Eagles enter the 2025 season in a very favorable position. With the returning Saquon Barkley and the bulk of their dominant offensive line remaining intact, not to mention two amazing threats on the outside in DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown, Philadelphia remains strong on the depth chart.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The Eagles' defense also remains one of the most talented on paper across the NFL. Of course, with rising contenders such as the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders, the latter being Philadelphia's own division rivals, things could get very interesting in the NFC this season.

Philadelphia will kick off its 2025 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on September 4 in the NFL season opener.

