Jared Goff and wife Christen announces the birth of first baby Romy Isabelle with heartfelt post

Parenthood has officially begun for Jared Goff and his wife, Christen Harper. On Tuesday, Harper announced the birth of her daughter, Romy Isabelle Goff, via a joint Instagram post with the Detroit Lions quarterback. In the post, the SI model attached a handful of the couple’s pictures with the newborn.

Ad

The first slide featured an adorable photo of newborn Romy holding the index finger of her mother, Harper. It was followed by a picture of Goff, holding his daughter in his arms while standing alongside the hospital window. The third slide was a similar snap to the first one, with Romy holding the SI model's finger.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the fourth slide, Harper included a family picture in which she could be seen holding her baby in her arms while sitting on the hospital bed. In the same photo, Goff is standing behind Harper and adoring his newborn daughter. The last slide was another candid picture of the baby.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Romy Isabelle Goff," Harper wrote in the caption of the post.

Two weeks before announcing her daughter's birth, Christen Harper was spotted showing off her baby bump while adorning a chic blue swimsuit. Shortly before that, Harper shared a glimpse of her maternity photoshoot via an Instagram post, which she revealed to be a “last minute” decision of hers.

Ad

Malcolm Rodriguez's wife dropped a wholesome reaction to Christen Harper and Jared Goff announcing daughter's birth

After Christen Harper announced her daughter's birth, her Instagram post invited many reactions and messages from fans and friends. Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez's wife, Kennedy, too, dropped a wholesome message for the SI model in the comment section.

"Angel girl. So so happy for you guys and for girllllll season. Love youuuu," Kennedy Rodriguez commented.

Ad

In addition to Kennedy, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, and Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, also sent their well wishes to Christen Harper and Jared Goff. While Culpo shared a 1-word comment, Kostek went a little expressive with her message.

"Congratulations," Culpo wrote.

Jared Goff and wife, Christen, announce the birth of first baby (Image Credit: Christen/IG)

"My heart. I love you guys and baby romy," commented Kostek.

Before congratulating Christen Goff, Olivia Culpo celebrated her own parenthood journey as she announced her first baby Colette Annalise's birth on Sunday. The Miss USA pageant later received a special 4-word message from Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn, adding to the celebrations of her baby's birth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.