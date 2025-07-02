Jared Goff's wife Christen sports chic blue swimsuit while flaunting baby bump in IG post

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and his wife, Christen, are expecting their first child together. Christen has been embracing her first pregnancy journey, sharing the unique struggles that she has faced.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Christen gave fans a look into her life with a June photo recap. The post included 11 pictures of special moments from last month, including a photo of the couple's first wedding anniversary cake. There were also multiple photos of Christen showing off her baby bump in a blue swimsuit, posing in various spots of her house.

There was also a picture of Christen Goff from her baby shower, which showed her friends Katie Austin, Liza Rus, and Elizabeth Turner posing with her baby bump. The post also included a photo of Jared Goff sitting next to the couple's pet dog, followed by other core memories of the Sports Illustrated model from June.

"June," Christen captioned the post.

With the due date approaching, Christen Goff had a "last minute" maternity photoshoot last week, a glimpse of which she posted for fans on her Instagram stories.

A week before that, the influencer had another photoshoot with her husband, Jared Goff. It was a dreamy beachside shoot, reacting to which Christen dropped a wholesome 5-word message.

Jared Goff's wife Christen opened up about excitement for first child with Lions QB

Christen Goff made a guest appearance on the "Sunday Sports Club" podcast hosted by Allison Kuch in May and opened up about her first pregnancy. Apart from talking about her struggles managing work and pregnancy during the initial stages, Christen also shared her excitement for the baby girl.

"I’m really excited to have a baby with me because I feel, like, it’s gonna be a very good distraction [for when I get stressed during quarters]," Christen said. "I’m excited to have a little buddy that’s going to be distracting me on game days.”

Jared Goff and Christen had an intimate baby shower last month, attended by close family members of the couple. Christen later recapped the celebrations via an Instagram reel, which invited a loving reaction from the Lions' quarterback.

