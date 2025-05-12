Jared Goff shared a romantic picture with his wife, Christen, on social media, wishing her on Mother's Day. The couple is expecting their first child together, having announced the big news in February.

Christen hasn't shared many pictures of her pregnancy journey on social media, while Goff provided a rare glimpse of his wife's budding baby bump. On Sunday, he posted an adorable picture with Christen on Instagram, captioning it:

"Happy Mother's Day to this soon-to-be momma!! I love you and can't wait to watch you become the best mom!"

Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper glows in Lions QB's loving tribute on Mother's Day as couple prepares for parenthood/@jaredgoff

The Lions QB posted a mirror selfie with his wife as he kissed her and caressed her growing baby bump . The soon-to-be mom and dad styled in matching outfits in the picture.

Jared Goff's wife Christen shoots for SI Swimsuit 2025

Jared Goff's wife, Christen, returned for the fourth year for the SI Swimsuit. She had done a photoshoot for the 2025 edition of the renowned magazine and shared a rare glimpse of behind-the-scenes on Instagram. On Feb. 3, she posted a joint post with SI Swimsuit on social media.

On the Sunday Sports Club podcast on May 11, Harper opened up about the Sports Illustrated photoshoot (via US Magazine):

“I actually shot Sports Illustrated this year (when) I was 18 weeks pregnant. I was really at this weird time, where I couldn’t really s**k it in anymore, but also when I tried to stick it out, like, it wasn’t a real belly.

"I was bulking for my shoot; it was crazy. It’ll be so fun to look back on those images because she was in there. That shoot, I will say, was the most challenging ‘cause I was in this weird transition. I didn’t fully feel like myself, but I didn’t have this bump yet that I was super proud of and could see her and feel her," she added.

Jared Goff and Christen have been together since 2019 after meeting on a dating app before getting engaged three years later. The pair walked down the aisle in June 2024 and are now expecting a baby girl this summer.

