Jared Goff’s wife, Christen Goff, has been enjoying the most out of the time she has left before her due date. With labor approaching, she posed for a last maternity photoshoot.

On Thursday, Christen updated her Instagram story with a selfie, showing off her minimalist makeup for the maternity photoshoot.

“Squeezing in a last min little maternity shoot before bb arrives!” Christen captioned the story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jared Goff’s wife Christen shares ‘last min’ look for final maternity photoshoot before ‘bb arrives’ (Image Credit: Christen/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Christen planned on getting a solo maternity photoshoot, unlike last week when she included Goff in her photo session. The social media influencer posted pictures from her beachside maternity shoot with the Detroit Lions quarterback on Instagram.

Trending

“Just waiting for our girl,” Christen captioned the post.

The couple posed with Christen’s baby bump, in addition to some romantic poses together. There was also a picture in which Goff kissed Christen on the forehead, while she kept her hands over her belly.

Jared Goff and wife Christen revealed gender of their first child

Even though Jared Goff and his wife Christen broke the news of their first pregnancy in February, it wasn’t until earlier this month that the couple had a gender reveal of their baby. It was an intimate event, which people in the inner circle of the couple attended.

Later, Christen posted an Instagram reel recapping moments from her baby’s gender reveal celebrations. Christen revealed that she’s having a baby girl in the post's caption.

“The most beautiful day celebrating baby G with all of our friends! What a lucky girl,” Christen wrote.

Before taking maternity leave, the last project that Christen worked on was the 2025 issue of the Sports Illustrated magazine. Christen was pregnant when she did the photoshoot for the magazine.

The model’s dedication to work won her compliments from not just fans but also the Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend, Alix Earle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.