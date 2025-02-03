  • home icon
  Jared Goff's wife Christen makes SI Swimsuit cover comeback in stunning photoshoot

Jared Goff’s wife Christen makes SI Swimsuit cover comeback in stunning photoshoot

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Feb 03, 2025 19:55 GMT
Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper Goff, spent the 2024 NFL season cheering and supporting him and the Detroit Lions. Now, it's her time to shine as she returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for this year's edition.

On Monday morning, the official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram account shared a brief video from her where she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest photoshoot for the publication.

"Hey guys, it's Christen. I'm on set here with Sports Illustrated. It is our second shot of the day, and I'm really excited to bring you guys along."-Christen Harper Goff said via the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit IG.
Sports Illustrated also shared a post welcoming Christen Harper Goff back for her fourth season.

Sports Illustrated also posted additional photos of her, celebrating her achievements with the publication where she starred as a rookie just four years ago.

"From Swim Search, to Rookie Of The Year, to SI Swimsuit model, @christengoff returns for the 2025 issue. The perfect sneak peek to start off your week! Issue hits stands in May."-Sports Illustrated Swimsuit wrote

She made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in 2021 after being discovered in the nationwide Swimsuit Search contest.

Jared Goff's wife Christen celebrated his Pro Bowl MVP award

Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions to an impressive 15-2 record and the team's first No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, their postseason hopes and dreams were cut short with a loss in the NFC divisional round to the Washington Commanders.

This past weekend, Jared Goff's impressive season was celebrated as he made his fourth Pro Bowl appearance of his career. Not only did Jared Goff help lead the NFC to an impressive win over the AFC, but he was also named the "Most Valuable Player."

His wife, Christen, celebrated his win by sharing a photo on her Instagram Story of him being awarded the MVP trophy.

Goff completed 10 of the 11 passes he attempted and threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns.

