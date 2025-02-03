NFL fans were not thrilled with the Pro Bowl spectacle that saw Jared Goff and Byron Murphy win the offensive and defensive MVP awards. What used to be a full-blown football match between two teams has devolved into a flag football game as professionals try to avoid injuries.

The NFC won the game over the AFC for their third straight victory in this revamped format having come into the game leading 14-7 in different skills matchups. The final score was 76-63 for Eli Manning over his brother Peyton Manning.

Supporters took to X/Twitter to complain about the whole spectacle. Others pointed out players like KaVontae Turpin not being recognized for their effort on special teams despite being selected in that category to the Pro Bowl. Here are some of the reactions.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some others focused on Jared Goff getting the MVP in the Pro Bowl games after failing to protect the ball in the Lions' loss to the Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game. He had been phenomenal in the regular season and some were saying he should be considered for the regular-season MVP award but he failed in the postseason despite being the first seed and playing at home after a bye week and facing a rookie quarterback.

Here are some of those reactions from the social media platform.

"Goff why couldn’t you do this against the sh*tty a*s (Washington Commanders)" - said one.

"Only MVP Goff will ever win" - joked another.

"goff just ended the “no rings” talk" - added a third.

KaVontae Turpin turning factor for NFC despite Byron Murphy and Jared Goff's Pro Bowl MVP awards

KaVontae Turpin's name came up often when the MVP awards were given out because he was responsible for two sacks for the victorious NFC team against AFC quarterbacks. The player was selected as a Pro Bowl return specialist and is a wide receiver when he plays on offense for the Cowboys. However, here he got his chance on defense as returns were not forthcoming in a flag football game.

He got two sacks and changed the complexion of the game. It allowed the NFC to close out their third-straight Pro Bowl victory over the AFC.

Expand Tweet

It is unlikely, though, that KaVontae Turpin will be lining up on defense or that new Cowboys coordinator Matt Eberflus will come up with some packages for him. The Pro Bowl was all in good fun and one assumes that Jared Goff and Byron Murphy would have both preferred to have been involved in the Super Bowl rather than this.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback