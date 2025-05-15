Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle compliments Christen Harper for shooting with SI during pregnancy

The Detroit Lions star Jared Goff and his wife, Christen Harper, broke the news of their first pregnancy at the NFL Honors in February. Despite being pregnant, Harper didn't miss out on being a part of Sports Illustrated magazine's 2025 issue.

On Wednesday, Christen Harper shared an Instagram post featuring a handful of pictures from the photoshoot with SI. In addition to the pictures, Harper penned an emotional note in which she reflected on her "special time" shooting with SI while being pregnant.

"SI Swim 2025. What an honor it was to shoot @si_swimsuit during the most special time of my life. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love. I can't believe I get to treasure these photos forever marking such a special time in my life," Harper wrote.

Alix Earle compliments Christen Harper for shooting with SI during pregnancy (Image Credit: Harper/IG)

Christen Harper's emotional note inspired her fans, leading to dozens of comments on her special career achievement. The Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle, also shared a 2-word compliment for Harper.

"So beautiful."

Not just Christen Harper but Alix Earle also appeared in the 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated magazine. Recently, Earle shared a sneak peek of her photoshoot pictures with the magazine, attracting a three-word message from her boyfriend Braxton Berrios.

Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper recalled 'little challenging' time shooting with SI

After breaking the news of her first pregnancy with Jared Goff, Christen Harper appeared in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. One of the topics that Harper talked about was her experience shooting with Sports Illustrated while being pregnant with her first child.

Christen Harper expressed how it was an " interesting" experience of her pregnancy, but she had a great time shooting for the magazine. Talking about having mixed emotions about the photoshoot, Harper said:

"That was really an interesting time to be shooting in a bikini. Looking back, it was a little challenging, but it was fun because I'm going to have those moments forever."

Christen Harper has indeed been enjoying her first pregnancy journey, creating a lifetime of memories.

