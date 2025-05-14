Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, announced that she will be featured in the 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated magazine. She revealed it through an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Oh hey ... I'm in the @si_swimsuit 2025 issue!!! go get yours on stands now :)))))) #SISwim2025," Earle captioned.

Earle's post featured a handful of pictures from her photoshoot. She had an emotional moment in April as she experienced nostalgia from her SI swimsuit shoot in Jamaica with other models.

The post attracted a plethora of reactions from not just fans but also her boyfriend. Berrios dropped a three-word message for Earle in the comments section.

"Holy s**t yes," Berrios wrote.

Braxton Berrios sends 3-word message to girlfriend Alix Earle posing for 2025 SI Swimsuit cover (image credit: instagram/alix_earle)

Earle also expressed gratitude for her fans in an Instagram story. She penned an emotional note, thanking them for their love and support.

"Just wanted to take a second and say thank you to the Earle Girls who always come out & show support for me! Wouldn't be able to do any of this without you. I promise to always do my best to do good with all of these blessings. Love you," Earle wrote.

Alix Earle penned down an emotional note for her fans (image credit: instagram/alix_earle)

Alix Earle blamed busy career for being in 'no rush' about marriage with Braxton Berrios

It has already been more than a year since Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle started dating. However, the couple is in "no rush" to get married anytime soon. In an episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast in March, Earle talked about how the couple's busy careers have been responsible for their decision to remain unmarried.

"Braxton and I obviously have these conversations, and I wouldn't like to be with anyone this seriously at this age," Earle said. "I feel like that's how we kind of see things is like ‘Oh I'll spend the rest of my life with you’. There's no rush to get to that point right now. We both have so much going on in our careers."

Apart from featuring in the Sports Illustrated magazine, Earle recently achieved another major accomplishment. The social media influencer launched her cocktail brand called SipMARGS in April and was accompanied by Berrios at the launch party in Miami.

