Braxton Berrios's girlfriend Alix Earle kicks off SipMARGS launch day with Texans WR by her side

The offseason turned extra special for Houston Texans star Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, who recently launched her cocktail brand. Earle organized the opening ceremony of her brand in the Palm Tree Club in Miami, and later recapped her best memories from the event via her social media.

Ad

On Monday, Alix Earle shared an Instagram post featuring pictures from her cocktail brand SipMARGS' launch party in Miami. Apart from pictures with boyfriend Braxton Berrios, Earle's IG post also featured her snapshots with celebrities like Zedd, Isabela Rangel, David Grutman and many more.

"mood bc it’s @sipmargs launch day 🤸🏼‍♀️ now avail in FL, NY, MI, CT, MI, VA" Earle captioned her IG post.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Before attending SipMARGS' launch party with Alex Earle, Braxton Berrios attended a rodeo in Houston, almost a few days after his $2 Million signing with the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Earle was in Paris, taking in the romantic views of the Eiffel Tower.

Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle detailed on her 'relationship with alcohol'

As a social media influencer, Alix Earle has often been spotted posting a lot about her luxurious lifestyle including her fun memories from parties. In an episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast last week, Earle came clean about her life off-social media.

Ad

Alix Earle confessed that even though she posts a lot about parties, she hasn't been "drinking and ripping shots" all the time. Talking about being "on the go a lot" of the times, Earle explained:

"People are allowed to say whatever they want, but a lot of things can be misconstrued. I think because I post a lot about me going out, doesn't mean I'm going out all the time. Granted there are sometimes where I'm on the go a lot. But just because I'm going out doesn't mean that I'm drinking and ripping shots."

Ad

Weeks after talking about her "relationship with alcohol", Alix Earle opened up about her marriage plans with boyfriend Braxton Berrios. In her last "Hot Mess" podcast episode, Earle admitted she is in "no rush" to marry the Texans star, citing “a lot going on” in their careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.