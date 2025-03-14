  • home icon
  WATCH: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle enjoys Eiffel Tower sighting in Paris without Texans star

WATCH: Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle enjoys Eiffel Tower sighting in Paris without Texans star

By Shanu Singh
Modified Mar 14, 2025 15:31 GMT
Braxton Berrios
Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle enjoys Eiffel Tower sighting (Image Credit: Getty)

While Braxton Berrios dealt with his transition from Miami Dolphins to Houston Texans, his girlfriend Alix Earle sneaked out for a getaway in Paris. During her trip, Earle also saw the famous Eiffel Tower and shared a glimpse of her memorable moments via Instagram.

On Wednesday, the SI model posted an Instagram reel of her dancing on the rooftop, with a beautiful view of the Eiffel Tower in her background. Earle captioned her reel:

"The most stunning view."
Earle then also opened up about her status on marriage. In Thursday's episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast, Earle confessed she's not rushing to get married to Berrios. However, her guest, American television personality, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and author Bethenny Frankel advised against it.

"I'm not even like asking, I'm telling," Frankel said. "If you need to do something for the two of you to feel like it's something and believe me only you could market this as a thing that every girl your age will end up doing. Have a commitment ceremony, go on the beach, wear a cute little dress."
Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle talks about her real relationship with alcohol

Before talking about her opinion on marriage, Alix Earle gave fans a reality check about her life as an influencer in last week's episode of her "Hot Mess" podcast. Earle opened up about her actual personality off the camera.

"People are allowed to say whatever they want, but a lot of things can be misconstrued. I think because I post a lot about me going out, doesn't mean I'm going out all the time. Granted there are sometimes where I'm on the go a lot. But just because I'm going out doesn't mean that I'm drinking and ripping shots," Earle said.
Earle visited Paris to attend the Miu Miu's Fashion Week. She was spotted alongside famous Korean singer Jang Won-young and other Hollywood celebrities.

