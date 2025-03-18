Braxton Berrios soaks in H-Town culture at Houston Rodeo after signing $2,000,000 deal with Texans

Braxton Berrios signed a one-year $2 million deal with the Houston Texans on Friday, and it appears that the wide receiver is already embracing his life in the Lone Star State.

On Monday, Berrios shared a photo on his Instagram Story from the Houston Rodeo. The annual event takes place at NRG Stadium, the home of the Texans. While the stadium looked different than what it would look like during the NFL season, he embraced his new Texas lifestyle by attending.

"Sooo this looks fun," Berrios wrote.

Berrios is already embracing life in Houston (image credit: instagram/braxtonberrios)

Berrios played the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins; however, his 2024 campaign was cut short in Week 7 after he tore his ACL in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Braxton Berrios ' girlfriend Alix Earle excited for new chapter together in Texas

Braxton Berrios' decision to sign with the Houston Texans may have been a premonition from his girlfriend, Alix Earle. The TikTok star posted a video on her account which has over 7.3 million followers, discussing Berrios' recent news while getting ready for an event in Paris.

As she did her makeup, she spoke about the feeling she had about going to Texas, but she didn't know what it exactly was. It all made sense to her when Berrios signed with the Texans. She also expressed her excitement to spend time with him in Houston and that his family will be nearby.

"I have been saying all year round, not saying I'm psychic, but I was just having the itch for Texas," Earle said. "I was like, 'Why do I want to have a Texas moment'? So basically starting next month for OTAs, Braxton will be there until June. So I don't know, you're going to be seeing a lot of me there and I'm so excited to be there with him because his family's also in Dallas."

Earle didn't mention whether she would move from Miami to Houston permanently. The couple started dating in May 2023 but didn't confirm their relationship until November 2023.

