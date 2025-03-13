Braxton Berrios’ girlfriend Alix Earle claims to be in ‘no rush to get’ married to Texans star

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have been dating for more than a year, and speculation about their marriage has already begun. However, the SI model is in no rush.

On Thursday, Bethenny Frankel appeared on Earle's "Hot Mess" podcast, where the two talked about marriage plans, leading to the SI model’s revelation.

Earle explained that there has been "so much going on" in her and Berrios' careers that marriage is something that they cannot afford at this stage of their relationship. Earle said:

"Braxton and I obviously have these conversations and I wouldn't like to be with anyone this seriously at this age. I feel like that's how we kind of see things is like ‘oh I'll spend the rest of my life with you’. There's no rush to get to that point right now. We both have so much going on in our careers." [Timestamp: 35:37]

Braxton Berrios shared Alix Earle's opinion on marriage

Braxton Berrios has been well aware of Alix Earle's "no rush" mentality for marriage. The wide receiver previously talked about this mindset during an appearance on her "Hot Mess" podcast last month. Talking in detail about Earle's "positive" mindset towards marriage, Berrios said:

"I mean, I think that's simple. I don't think there's any rush in your mind, but you absolutely want to get married. And you want to have kids. You want to have a family. I mean I think you view marriage as a positive. But I do think that there's no rush into it." [Timestamp: 23:27]

Alix Earle's thoughts about her wedding came almost a day after she was spotted alongside famous Korean singer Jang Won-young at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week.

Since she was in Paris for the event, the SI model didn't get the chance to personally congratulate the wide receiver for his $2 million signing with the Houston Texans.

However, Earle made sure to share an appreciation post for Berrios, attached with a 4-word message for him.

