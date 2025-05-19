  • home icon
  • Days after gracing 2025 SI Swimsuit cover, Jared Goff's pregnant wife Christen Harper shares first glimpse of her baby shower

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 19, 2025 14:43 GMT
2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party - Source: Getty

Three months after revealing to be pregnant with her first child with her husband, Jared Goff, Christen Harper celebrated her baby shower on Sunday. Instead of going fancy, Harper and Goff kept the baby shower simple yet elegant, and it was organized in the backyard of the house of the SI model's parents.

Following a successful baby shower, Christen Harper shared a sneak peek into the celebrations. Harper shared three pictures on her IG story, with the first snapshot being that of the lunch table. The second picture showcased all the sweet desserts her parents, Michael and Daria, got for the guests.

Jared Goff&#039;s pregnant wife, Christen Harper, shares first glimpse of her baby shower (Image Credit: Harper/IG)
Jared Goff's pregnant wife, Christen Harper, shares first glimpse of her baby shower (Image Credit: Harper/IG)

The third IG story featured an adorable couple picture of Jared Goff and Christen Harper. In the snapshot, Harper can be seen placing a hand over her baby belly while standing alongside the Detroit Lions star. As for their outfits, the couple kept it casual and comfortable.

Jared was wearing a gray hoodie with black jeans and white sneakers. Christen, on the other hand, wore a beautiful floral-print V-neck maxi dress with white flat sandals. In the first slide, featuring the picture of a lunch table, Harper wrote an 8-word message, which read:

"Backyard shower at my parents for baby girl!"

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, recalled experience shooting for SI during pregnancy

Since last week, Christen Harper has been promoting the latest issue of Sports Illustrated magazine, which also included her feature. Interestingly, Harper was already pregnant and had a noticeable baby bump while she was shooting for the magazine.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Harper recalled that experience as an "interesting" one, which also came with its share of challenges. Talking about how she managed her pregnancy and SI photoshoot at the same time, Harper explained:

"That was really an interesting time to be shooting in a bikini. Looking back, it was a little challenging, but it was fun because I'm going to have those moments forever. Everybody celebrates when you have that like real bump, but that in between time when you're kind of just feeling a little, I don't know, not so yourself, it's hard."

Nevertheless, Harper confessed to being happy to "celebrate that moment" despite facing the obvious challenges. The good thing was that her health wasn't affected. Besides, Harper's journey with this year's SI photoshoot inspired Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle, who recently complimented her for the same.

