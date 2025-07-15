Aaron Rodgers' ex Olivia Munn drops 4-word message celebrating birth of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's daughter

On Sunday, Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a joint Instagram post to announce their daughter's birth. The post featured pictures from different moments of the couple with their newborn, from inside a hospital room.

Ad

They revealed their daughter's name in the caption, which read:

"Colette Annalise McCaffrey."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In addition to fans and friends, the couple received well-wishes from multiple celebrities, including Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Munn dropped a wholesome four-word message in the comment section, congratulating them on becoming parents.

"Welcome earthside little Colette!"

The comment section also featured messages from Hollywood star Jeremy Renner and singer Madison Beer. Renner penned a brief message, expressing his emotions about Culpo and McCaffrey becoming parents.

"Omg congratulations you two !!!! And new path , new life shared with this new beautiful baby !!! Bravo new mom and pop!!!" Renner wrote.

Ad

"Congrats beautiful," commented Beer.

Aaron Rodgers' ex Olivia Munn celebrates birth of Olivia Culpo's daughter (Image Credit: Olivia/IG)

Olivia Munn broke silence on being blamed for Aaron Rodgers' family feud

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn's relationship lasted from 2014 to 2016. Munn has often been blamed for the Steelers quarterback's controversial family feud.

Ad

The quarterback doesn't share a healthy bond with his parents as well as his brothers Jordan and Luke. In fact, he hasn't spoken to them for more than a decade. While the family blames Munn, according to Rodgers' aunt Cheryl, it was his distance from Christianity that resulted in a broken bond with the family.

The "New Girl" actress opened up about being linked with Rodgers' broken relationship with his family while appearing on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast. During a segment of the episode, the actress addressed her speculated connection with the quarterback's family feud, and said:

Ad

“There’s this whole big narrative that stayed with me. There was just this dynamic in the family that had nothing to do with me. It became this whole big thing, and people were like, ‘I can’t believe her, she’s keeping this family apart.'"

Ad

While Munn removed herself from the picture, she was aware of the actual reason behind the quarterback's unhealthy family relationship. However, according to her, “it’s not my story to tell.”

Almost four days after Munn's statement, Rodgers received a brutal personality review from sportscaster John Middlekauff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.