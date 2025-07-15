  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers' ex Olivia Munn drops 4-word message celebrating birth of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's daughter

Aaron Rodgers' ex Olivia Munn drops 4-word message celebrating birth of Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo's daughter

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 15, 2025 17:27 GMT
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers' ex Olivia Munn celebrates birth of Christian McCaffrey's daughter (Image Credit: GETTY)

On Sunday, Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a joint Instagram post to announce their daughter's birth. The post featured pictures from different moments of the couple with their newborn, from inside a hospital room.

Ad

They revealed their daughter's name in the caption, which read:

"Colette Annalise McCaffrey."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In addition to fans and friends, the couple received well-wishes from multiple celebrities, including Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Munn dropped a wholesome four-word message in the comment section, congratulating them on becoming parents.

"Welcome earthside little Colette!"

The comment section also featured messages from Hollywood star Jeremy Renner and singer Madison Beer. Renner penned a brief message, expressing his emotions about Culpo and McCaffrey becoming parents.

"Omg congratulations you two !!!! And new path , new life shared with this new beautiful baby !!! Bravo new mom and pop!!!" Renner wrote.
Ad
"Congrats beautiful," commented Beer.
Aaron Rodgers&#039; ex Olivia Munn celebrates birth of Olivia Culpo&#039;s daughter (Image Credit: Olivia/IG)
Aaron Rodgers' ex Olivia Munn celebrates birth of Olivia Culpo's daughter (Image Credit: Olivia/IG)

Olivia Munn broke silence on being blamed for Aaron Rodgers' family feud

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn's relationship lasted from 2014 to 2016. Munn has often been blamed for the Steelers quarterback's controversial family feud.

Ad

The quarterback doesn't share a healthy bond with his parents as well as his brothers Jordan and Luke. In fact, he hasn't spoken to them for more than a decade. While the family blames Munn, according to Rodgers' aunt Cheryl, it was his distance from Christianity that resulted in a broken bond with the family.

The "New Girl" actress opened up about being linked with Rodgers' broken relationship with his family while appearing on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast. During a segment of the episode, the actress addressed her speculated connection with the quarterback's family feud, and said:

Ad
“There’s this whole big narrative that stayed with me. There was just this dynamic in the family that had nothing to do with me. It became this whole big thing, and people were like, ‘I can’t believe her, she’s keeping this family apart.'"

youtube-cover
Ad

While Munn removed herself from the picture, she was aware of the actual reason behind the quarterback's unhealthy family relationship. However, according to her, “it’s not my story to tell.”

Almost four days after Munn's statement, Rodgers received a brutal personality review from sportscaster John Middlekauff.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications