"Lost soul with huge ego" - Aaron Rodgers personality gets brutal review from John Middlekauff 4 days after Steelers QB's ex-GF Olivia Munn speaks out

NFL analyst John Middlekauff offered an assessment of Aaron Rodgers after viewing Netflix’s new documentary, "Aaron Rodgers: Enigma." He described the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback as a deeply conflicted figure.

Middlekauff reflected on Saturday on what he considers a pattern of emotional isolation and inflated self-regard in Rodgers’ life.

"Watching Aaron Rodgers, you think: 'This guy feels like a lost soul with a huge ego,'" Middlekauff said (2:00), via "3 & Out." "There is a chip on Aaron Rodgers' shoulder that you can feel. Only I know what it was like to grow up in my home, and only he knows his home.

"Obviously, no laws were broken, but probably disagreed and agreed with some things parents forced on you as a kid, and still harbor energy toward his childhood. You kind of feel it watching him. He's a troubled soul who really likes himself some Aaron Rodgers."

Middlekauff contrasted Rodgers with other elite quarterbacks, suggesting his behavior differs significantly from past champions. The analyst also noted that Rodgers' family estrangement creates a void that affects his personality development.

Middlekauff doubles down on his take about Aaron Rodgers' personality after Olivia Munn's revelation

Pittsburgh Steelers Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

The documentary, which blends archival footage with commentary, briefly touches on the high-profile conflicts that have trailed Aaron Rodgers for years.

One flashpoint was his brother Jordan’s appearance on "The Bachelorette," when empty seats left for Rodgers at a family gathering drew widespread attention.

Middlekauff described that moment as a calculated gesture by Rodgers’ parents, calling it “a complete loser move” and expressing some sympathy for the quarterback’s choice to distance himself.

While the film has generated mixed reviews, Middlekauff’s commentary landed amid renewed fascination with Rodgers’ private life.

Actress Olivia Munn, who dated Rodgers from 2014 to 2017, appeared on the "Armchair Expert" podcast on Monday to address speculation about her role in the family rift. Munn dismissed rumors that she was responsible, saying she understood the origins of the estrangement but emphasized, “It’s not my story to tell.”

Rodgers, who revealed his marriage during a June press conference at Steelers minicamp, has largely declined to share details about his wife. He cited a desire to protect her privacy.

Former Packers lineman David Bakhtiari recently made headlines with a thinly veiled jab on social media about being excluded from Rodgers’ wedding guest list.

Middlekauff ultimately advised viewers they weren’t missing much by skipping the documentary, which he described as more puzzling than illuminating.

