Donald Trump makes bold claims about renaming American football as football officially over soccer

President of the United States Donald Trump might be plotting a significant change that could affect not one but two sports and how Americans perceive them. The 45th and 47th president of the U.S. attended the FIFA Club World Cup final between Premier League team Chelsea and Ligue 1 squad Paris Saint-Germain, which finished with the former securing a commanding 3-0 win at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and New York Giants.

During a conversation with DAZN reporter, Emily Austin, Trump briefly talked about he possibility of changing the name of the sport in the country from "soccer" to "football."

“I think we can do that, I think I could do that," Trump said.

“They call it ‘football,’ but I guess we call it ‘soccer,’ but that change could be made very easily," Trump added. "But it’s great to watch.”

Besides floating this idea, which many people around the world would support, Trump was seen celebrating with Chelsea players after giving them the Club World Cup trophy and refusing to leave the celebrations.

Soccer is one of the sports that is trying to compete with the most popular disciplines in the country. The top-flight league, Major League Soccer (MLS), was just founded in 1993 and its first season began three years later, just one year before the WNBA started.

Many countries around the world refer to soccer as football, naming the one played on the gridiron as "American football." This could be a big change, but time will tell if Donald Trump's proposal goes through.

Donald Trump speaks in favor of bringing the Washington Redskins back

This wasn't the first time Donald Trump talked about a change of name somehow related to the NFL or football. The 79-year-old talked about a major desire some Washington Commanders fans have. Last week, Trump said he wouldn't have changed the prior team's name, "Redskins."

"Well, you want me to make a controversial statement? I would," Trump said. "I wouldn’t have changed the name. But that’s their — it just doesn’t have the same ring to me."

"But, you know, winning can make everything sound good," Trump said. "So, if they’re winning, all of a sudden, Commanders sounds good. But I wouldn’t have changed the name."

This has been a controversial topic for several years, but the team's owner, Josh Harris, is past that possibility.

