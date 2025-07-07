"It doesn't have the same ring": Donald Trump gets brutally honest on Washington Commanders changing their name

The NFC East's Washington Commanders weren't always known by their current name. The franchise was previously called the Washington Redskins until 2019 before rebranding to Washington Football Team for a couple of years. Washington got their current name in 2022.

However, it it was up to U.S. President Donald Trump, the team would've never gotten rid of the Redskins moniker.

Trump made a "controversial statement" on Sunday while talking to the reporters in Morristown, New Jersey. He said that he wouldn't have changed the Commanders' name because it doesn't have the same ring to him.

"Well, you want me to make a controversial statement? I would," Trump said. "I wouldn’t have changed the name. But that’s their — it just doesn’t have the same ring to me."

However, Trump added that he understands how people could get used to the rebranding if the team starts to win.

"But, you know, winning can make everything sound good," Trump said. "So, if they’re winning, all of a sudden, Commanders sounds good. But I wouldn’t have changed the name."

NFL analyst suggests that Donald Trump could help the Washington Commanders in a major way

The Washington Commanders are reportedly looking to build a new domed stadium, estimated to cost around $3.8 billion. However, their aspirations are in a rocky state, owing to big political fights over the arena and stadium funding, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Mike Florio suggested that the Commanders owner Josh Harrison could get into Donald Trump's good books and get him to green light the project. The NFL analyst believes that Harrison could convince Trump to build the new stadium by using funding from D.C. taxpayers.

The construction for the stadium is expected to be approved by the D.C. Council by July 15. The NFL franchise has also said that these small delays could result in their new home being ready by 2030.

