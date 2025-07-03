Mike Florio suggests Commanders could use President Donald Trump to muscle $3,800,000,000 stadium deal past D.C. council

NFL analyst Mike Florio has offered an interesting alternative to the Washington Commanders, who are reportedly looking to build a $3.8 billion domed stadium on the grounds of their former home, RFK Stadium. On Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sounded some alarms on the big political fights over the stadium and arena funding.

Nonetheless, Florio has suggested that the Commanders could use President Donald Trump to get the green light for building their new stadium.

In his column for NBC Sports on Wednesday, Florio mentioned that a D.C. Council chairperson, Phil Mendelson, heard talk of the Commanders' "Plan B" that could involve going to Trump and members of Congress to get permission to build a new stadium.

Florio explained that Trump's Republican Party is generally against excessive government spending, but times have changed. He also suggested that if the Commanders go to the federal government to get the stadium bill, it could allow team owner Josh Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to promote the 2027 NFL draft on the National Mall in D.C.

Mike Florio suggests Commanders owner Josh Harris could get Donald Trump's support in using taxpayers' money for new stadium

NFL analyst Mike Florio - Source: Getty

Mike Florio also believes that if Commanders owner Josh Harris gets in Trump's good books, he could convince the US President to get his team a new stadium. It would also mean that the taxpayers in D.C. might have to fund a reported $1 billion for the arena.

According to reports, the D.C. Council is expected to approve the stadium by July 15. The Commanders have also said that a small delay could keep the new facility from opening in 2030.

If the D.C. Council does not approve the Commanders' request for a new stadium, we could see Harris and Co. potentially request the US President for his approval.

The Commanders made it to the NFC championship game last season, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. This season, Washington will be aiming to make it to the Super Bowl with second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the team's offense.

