Russell Wilson and wife Ciara show off game-day glam at FIFA 2025 Club World Cup Final

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were spotted hand in hand at the FIFA Club World Cup Final 2025. The couple turned heads with their glammed-up style as they attended the Chelsea vs. PSG final at the MetLife Stadium.

The New York Giants' official Instagram page shared a photo of the couple with the caption:

“Russ & Ciara at the FIFA Club World Cup Final! ⚽️”

Wilson kept his look cool and classic in an all-black outfit. He wore a simple black T-shirt with pants, accessorized with black sunglasses and a layered gold necklace with a cross. A luxury watch and a black crossbody bag with silver details added weight to his outfit.

On the other hand, Ciara rocked a sporty outfit for the 2025 CWC final. The American R&B singer wore a red, white and blue racing-style leather jacket, styled with a white top and black pants. She accessorized her ensemble with diamond rings, completing her look with oversized black shades.

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara celebrate 9th wedding anniversary

Last Monday, Russell Wilson and Ciara marked a noteworthy milestone as they celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. Ciara shared a romantic video on Instagram.

“9 years of pure joy, laughter, growth, and love! God really is the best author! I thank Him for our love everyday! Baby, thank you for loving me the way you do...,” Ciara wrote in the caption.

Ciara's video gave her 35.7 million followers a glimpse into some unfiltered and fun moments with the Giants’ quarterback. It featured the couple dancing together, cruising on a yacht, and enjoying fun times by the pool.

On Tuesday, the "Run It Up" singer shared pictures from her anniversary vacation. The couple went to Spain for the celebration. Ciara posted a carousel post on Instagram with the caption,

“Spain, Actually 🫶🏽.”

In one picture, the couple posed with Ciara rocking a form-fitted strapless mini dress paired with black high heels. On the other hand, Wilson wore a white blazer over a matching white T-shirt and tailored white pants with white loafers. Have a look:

Wilson proposed to Ciara on March 11, 2016, in Seychelles at the exclusive resort North Island. Five months after getting engaged, the couple married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, on July 6, 2016.

