Russell Wilson's wife, Ciara, turned heads in Miami this weekend. During the Miami Grand Prix festivities, the American singer and actress rocked a racer-inspired red jumpsuit at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party.

Ciara’s bold look featured a black belt and thigh-high boots, giving her serious F1 vibes. Beside her, Hailey Bieber stunned in a glittery, plunging mini-dress that added glam to her look. The two posed together at the event, which was packed with celebrities and athletes celebrating one of Miami's biggest weekends. Have a look:

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara poses with Hailey Bieber in a racer-inspired red outfit at SI's Miami F1 party [IG/@si_swimsuit]

Russell and Ciara co-hosted the Sports Illustrated Miami Race Weekend kickoff party. Ciara also announced her new album, making the night even more special.

Ciara is not in the mood for Russell Wilson's ask for baby No. 5

Ciara recently joked that Russell Wilson needs to stop publicly asking her to have another baby. Now with the New York Giants, Wilson has been hinting on Instagram about wanting baby number five, nicknamed “Cinco.” However, the singer hasn’t been on board yet. For now, Ciara is happy with their growing family just the way it is.

“Let me tell you, someone needs to take my husband’s phone right now, okay? Because he needs to stop, okay?” [05:00]

“Listen, Amora came out, and he starts talking about ‘Cinco?’” the 39-year-old said. “I’m like, ‘That’s just disrespectful! Do you know what I just went through right now with this?’” Ciara told Access Hollywood last week.

“He is so funny. He’s got a great campaign going, I’m not gonna lie.”

“The people are following Russ; they’re all team Rus. Like wait… y’all not gonna have a little love and sympathy for my ovaries over here [and] for my uterus?” Ciara joked.

Ciara and Wilson began their relationship in 2015 and married in July 2016. Now a family of six, the Wilsons are embracing their life together. After spending the 2024-25 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson has signed a one-year contract with the Giants.

