Russell Wilson turns up the romance with loving message for wife Ciara in stunning picture

Russell Wilson shared a heartfelt message for his wife on Instagram. On Thursday, the newly signed New York Giants quarterback posted a photo of himself and Ciara.
The photo showed the couple walking at an unnamed location, and in the caption, he shared his love and appreciation for her.
"God must have spent a little more time on you. @ciara," Wilson wrote.
The couple has been married since 2016 after tying the knot in England. Along with Ciara's son with rapper Future, the couple has three children together: Sienna, Win and Amora.
Russell Wilson revealed marriage advice in maintaining chemistry with Ciara
On March 26, Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants, embarking on the next chapter of his NFL career. Ciara was right by his side as he signed his new contract, which starts a new journey for the couple and their family.
Wilson and Ciara have since been at courtside during a New York Knicks game, debuted a new shoe line at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, and attended the annual Coachella music festival.
Ciara performed at Coachella alongside Megan Thee Stallion last Friday. On Monday, Wilson shared a video of her and her husband sitting in the backseat of a vehicle while in California.
Ciara attempted to get something off his face, and he proclaimed in the caption that there is a give and take in their relationship that has kept the spark alive. Wilson smirked as Ciara joked that was what he had her for as the two continued with their fun banter.
"When your wife won’t leave you alone… I just negotiate…she get what she wants… I get what I want.. 😂😍🥰@ciara," Wilson wrote.
The New York Giants QB has shown his love and appreciation for his wife in social media posts. The same can be said for Ciara, who often shows how proud she is of Wilson in his NFL career.
