Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara often share glimpses of their daily life on social media. Whether it's their life with their four children or with each other, the couple, who has been married since 2019, isn't afraid to show the "realness" of their marriage.

On Sunday, the newly signed New York Giants quarterback shared a video on Instagram that showed how comfortable he and his wife are with each other. The couple sat in the backseat of a vehicle as Ciara pointed out something on his face. The QB said that although the singer won't "leave him alone," it's all relative as he joked that they both get what they want.

"When your wife won’t leave you alone… I just negotiate…she get what she wants… I get what I want.. 😂😍🥰 @ciara," Wilson captioned.

Wilson continued to joke that he couldn't see what was on his face and Ciara said that is why he has her. The couple met in 2015 and got in 2016. They married in July 2016 at the Peckforton Castle in England.

Russell Wilson and Ciara launch new golf shoe at Masters

The PGA's biggest event of the season occurred this past weekend as the Masters Tournament took place in Augusta, Georgia. Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara were on hand for golf's biggest weekend and they made a special announcement.

In a post on Instagram, the Super Bowl-winning QB shared that their fashion brand, "Good Man Brand," launched a brand new golf shoe for men.

"AUGUSTA! Welcome to @GoodManBrand GOLF! @Ciara & I are super excited to launch our new golf shoe! At #TheMasters here in Augusta National! #StandOnFaith," Wilson captioned on Saturday.

In 2020, Ciara and Wilson announced the launch of their first fashion brand, "The House of LR&C". In 2021, the couple launched the women's line, "Lita," and the menswear brand, "Good Man Brand."

