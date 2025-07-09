(Pics) Russell Wilson's wife Ciara shares BTS from tropical Spain outing after celebrating 9 year anniversary

Soon after celebrating their ninth anniversary, Ciara, Russell Wilson's wife, shared a glimpse of their vacation in Spain. The singer-songwriter tied the knot with the NFL star in 2016, and on Sunday, they celebrated their special day.

On Tuesday, she shared a post on her Instagram account, offering a peek into their fun-filled outing. Russell Wilson is enjoying his offseason with his wife.

"Spain, Actually," she wrote.

In the first snap, Russell Wilson posed wearing sunglasses, looking straight into the camera. He wore a stylish all-white outfit, donning a T-shirt layered with a blazer, matching pants, and shoes.

He also wore an embellished cross, while his wife stunned in a chic black off-shoulder dress paired with elegant accessories. She wore bracelets, rings, and twinned with her husband by also wearing sunglasses.

It was followed by an adorable picture in which she wore a light-shade corset dress and minimal jewelry. Ciara enjoyed a jet ride during the vacation and also shared a glimpse of the pair enjoying musical nights and dance shows.

In one of the snaps, Ciara posed with her beau by the waterside in a dazzling shiny black short dress, pairing it with black pencil heels. Russell Wilson completed her look by wearing a black T-shirt and matching pants with a white blazer.

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shares a heartfelt post on their anniversary

On their wedding anniversary, Ciara shared an adorable reel on her Instagram account, which featured the couple’s beautiful moments over the years and also included a few videos from their trip to Spain. Along with the reel, she penned a heartfelt message for her husband.

"9 years of pure joy, laughter, growth, and love! God really is the best author! I thank Him for our love everyday! Baby, thank you for loving me the way you do. In your arms is my truest and safest place! There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you! I’m so excited to keep loving you more each day! Happy Anniversary @DangeRussWilson here’s to forever more! I love you so much!" she wrote.

Russell Wilson and Ciara began dating in 2015, soon after their first meeting at a Wisconsin basketball game. They met in March that year, and during the interaction, the NFL star asked her out for dinner. A month later, they attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together.

Their love story escalated quickly, and in March 2016, he proposed to her during a vacation in Seychelles, and four months later, they walked down the aisle in an intimate ceremony in England.

