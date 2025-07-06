"You light up my life" - Russell Wilson labels marriage to Ciara ‘purposeful’ in heartfelt message celebrating 9-year anniversary

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s latest message to his wife Ciara was a heartfelt reminder that love still takes centre stage. Wilson marked nine years of marriage to the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday by posting a video montage on Instagram.

The clip featured candid snippets of their relationship through the years. It included family vacations, red-carpet events and quiet everyday scenes.

In the caption, Wilson expressed about their relationship.

"From the moment I met you, I knew God was showing me the way. Every day since has been a reflection of His grace, full of love, laughter, purpose, and the kind of partnership I used to pray for," Wilson wrote.

"Happy Anniversary, my queen @ciara. You light up my life in ways words can't explain. Here's to the journey we've walked … and the one we're still writing together. I love you, endlessly."

Russell Wilson credits specific prayers for finding Ciara

Sports: The 2022 ESPY Awards-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson discussed the purposeful path he took to love during his appearance on Carmelo Anthony's "7 PM in Brooklyn" podcast. He talked about the spiritual base that shaped his union with Ciara, attributing prayer and values as the key factors.

“I was always a perfectionist, you know, I think you’re always hoping that everyhing goes great and there’s a relationship before and I was young and everything else and then all of a sudden I’m single,” Wilson said in May. “I had a whole plan for my life. I was like, ‘I’m going to be single for 10 years.’ C[iara] came, just changed everything.”

Ciara and Wilson wed in July 2016 in an intimate wedding at a castle in England. Ciara, with whom rapper Future has her eldest son, Future Zahir, welcomed family life with Wilson. Both of them have since had three additional children: daughter Sienna Princess, son Win Harrison and their youngest, Amora Princess.

Wilson’s anniversary post also comes during a pivotal moment in his professional career. Now with the New York Giants, he’s entering a phase marked by both opportunity and high expectations.

His signing with the Giants has been seen by many as a low-risk, high-reward bet for New York, providing an opportunity for Wilson to bring his veteran experience and championship background to a team on the move.

His offseason has also included working with Giants offensive coaches to install a more adaptable, quick-release passing game tailored to his strengths as a mobile veteran passer.

