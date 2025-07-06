“MARVEL Baby!” - Russell Wilson celebrates as wife Ciara and Giants QB's fashion line 3BRAND makes big-screen debut in ‘Ironheart’

The New York Giants star quarterback, Russell Wilson, and his wife Ciara's fashion brand 3BRAND made its debut on the big screen with the latest Marvel project. The Marvel Cinematic Universe released "Ironheart" to wrap up its Phase 6 on June 24.

The "Ironheart" TV Miniseries is the live-action adaptation of Riri Williams, the character created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato. Dominique Thorne plays the character of Williams, who made her official MCU debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in 2022. The show has gotten a mixed reaction from fans and critics.

Despite how the show was received, one of its highlights was a kid wearing a red 3BRAND hoodie. The hoodie can be seen in the first episode of "Ironheart."

It seems like Russell Wilson recently binge-watched the Disney+ series and spotted his brand. On Thursday, the Giants QB shared his excitement on Instagram after seeing his brand on the big screen.

"MARVEL baby! @3Brand making our debut on the big screen! Grateful to be in Episode 1 #IronHeart on @DisneyPlus #INSPIRE," Wilson captioned the post.

Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara and Wilson created the 3BRAND through their shared passions for sports, music and fashion. The couple wants to use their brand to inspire the next generation to chase their dreams with a "Why Not You" attitude.

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara reacts to their brand making its Marvel debut

Russell Wilson's post about 3BRAND being spotted in MCU's "Ironheart" caught the attention of his wife, Ciara. The American singer wasted no time sharing the post on her Instagram stories on Thursday. She also added a sweet message in the caption of her story. Ciara wrote:

"Seeing @3brandd in the first episode of Ironheart is pretty sweet!"

Wilson joined the New York Giants on a one-year deal worth $10.5 million earlier this offseason. The veteran is set to report to the Giants' training camp ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

