Ciara shares 'pretty sweet' reaction as Russell Wilson's 3BRAND makes debut in Marvel's Ironheart

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara never hesitate to hype each other up on social media. The New York Giants quarterback has found success outside of the field, collecting major endorsement deals with giant companies such as Nike, Microsoft and Bose, among others.

Besides that, Wilson has created his own companies, including West2East Vampire, a brand management and production company, while also buying a stake in the Seattle Sounders, alongside Ciara, in 2019.

"3BRAND," a clothing brand born from Russell Wilson's passion for sport, music, and fashion, made its TV debut in Marvel's most recent series, "Iron Heart."

The show follows Ri Ri Williams, also known as "Iron Heart," an MIT student who is embraced by Tony Stark in the Marvel Comics.

One of the characters wore a red hoodie in the pilot episode of the series. On Thursday, Russell Wilson took to Instagram to celebrate this milestone.

"MARVEL baby! @3Brand making our debut on the big screen! Grateful to be in Episode 1 #IronHeart on @DisneyPlus #INSPIRE," Wilson wrote.

Shortly after, Ciara reshared the post on her Instagram stories, adding a short message to hype up her husband's brand.

"Seeing @3brandd in the first episode of Ironheart is pretty sweet!" she captioned the post.

Credit: IG/ciara

Russell Wilson celebrated Ciara's major achievement

A week ago, Russell Wilson congratulated Ciara for adding another professional achievement to her career. The Super Bowl champion quarterback made history with her Rolling Stone cover.

Ciara became the first African-American artist to be featured on the cover of Africa's edition of the magazine. As usual, Wilson celebrated her on social media, sharing a heartfelt message for the singer.

"My Queen. Mrs. Wilson," she captioned the post.

This wasn't the only time that Wilson cheered for his wife. Hello Beautiful shared a post dedicated to Ciara's achievement and Russell didn't miss the chance to reshare it, adding a one-word caption.

"Queen," he wrote.

After two tumultuous stints with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson and Ciara are in New York after the quarterback signed with the Giants. Their tenure in the Big Apple is off to a good start, at least off the field.

Wilson will report to training camp in a couple of weeks ahead of a season that could make or break his career.

