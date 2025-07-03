Russell Wilson sends 1-word message as wife Ciara becomes first Black American woman to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Africa

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson cheered for his wife Ciara after she achieved a new milestone in her career. The singer-songwriter has graced the cover page of Rolling Stone Africa, becoming the first African-American woman to be featured on the magazine.

Hello Beautiful shared a post dedicated to Ciara on its Instagram account, which was reshared by Wilson with a one-word caption:

"Queen," he wrote.

Russell Wilson sends a message as wife Ciara becomes the first Black American woman to grace the cover of Rolling Stone Africa/@dangerusswilson

Ciara shared a few pictures of the Rolling Stone Africa magazine on her Instagram account last week. She shared a joint post with the renowned magazine and opened up about the achievement in the caption:

"Making history on the cover of #RollingStoneAfrica as the first African-American artist is a moment I’ll never forget. This one’s for every girl who dares to dream big. Grateful beyond words. 🌍✨🫶🏽 @rollingstone."

Ciara graced the cover page in a body-fitted, hand-beaded Kolekie golden dress. In another picture, she posed in a Romzy black dress. She also wore a Fatherland dress, an African sustainable-fashion collaboration label, and a knitted multicolor Jaybz Signature outfit.

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara’s song, 'Ecstasy,' reaches a YouTube milestone

Ciara released her song, “Ecstasy," in April, and over the last three months, the song has accumulated over 4 million views on YouTube. The singer celebrated the milestone by resharing a post from Ciara Squad on her Instagram story.

“Ayeee! Let’s get it!” she wrote.

Still from Russell Wilson's wife Ciara's Instagram story/@dangerusswilson

"Ecstasy" went viral on social media, and fans created videos featuring her famous chair dance. Following the immediate popularity of the song, last month she collaborated with former Fifth Harmony singer Normani and Jimmy Neutch for a remix.

She dropped a video of herself dancing to the remix on her Instagram account on June 6.

"ITS THE REMIX!!! ECSTASY Remix out now with two of the flyest girls in history @normani & @teyanataylor! To all my ladies, let’s turn it up one time!" she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, her husband, Russell Wilson, is gearing up to play his first season with the New York Giants. The Giants will start the new season on Sept. 7 against the Washington Commanders and fans are hoping for significant improvement after a very disappointing 3-14 season.

