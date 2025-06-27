Russell Wilson cheers for wife Ciara as singer becomes first African-American artist to be featured on Rolling Stone’s cover

Russell Wilson never hesitates to celebrate his wife, popular singer Ciara, as she keeps collecting achievements in her professional life. The multi-talented singer, who has three children with Wilson and another from a previous relationship, made history with her Rolling Stone cover.

She became the first African-American artist to be on the cover of Rolling Stone Africa, which prompted Wilson to celebrate his wife on his Instagram story on Thursday. He posted a picture of the singer with a short message.

"My Queen. Mrs. Wilson," she captioned the post.

Credit: IG/dangerusswilson

Ciara added more pictures from her photoshoot with the magazine, announcing that she made history and thanking the publication for the opportunity.

"Making history on the cover of #RollingStoneAfrica as the first African-American artist is a moment I’ll never forget. This one’s for every girl who dares to dream big. Grateful beyond words. 🌍✨🫶🏽," she wrote.

Just like Wilson, Ciara celebrates special dates or achievements of their loved ones. On Thursday, she wished Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La Anthony, a happy birthday with a fun video of them dancing and posing.

On Friday, Russell Wilson hyped up one of his new teammates, soon-to-be second-year wide receiver Malik Nabers. He also posted an Instagram story of the former LSU star, resharing the New York Giants' post about Nabers' aura.

Credit: IG/dangerusswilson

Nabers responded by sharing Wilson's story and laughing about the veteran quarterback using an NBA YoungBoy song for his story. Wilson replied again, admitting he's not illiterate about the rapper.

"Know lil sumptin," Wilson wrote.

Credit: IG/dangerusswilson

Former Super Bowl champion says Giants should cut Russell Wilson, start Jaxson Dart

As he prepares to mentor rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart alongside Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson enters the 2025 NFL season with something to prove. Former NFL QB Mark Schlereth believes the NFC East team should already move on from the former Super Bowl champion and give Dart the starting role.

"The Giants should cut Russell Wilson and start Jaxson Dart," he said on Breakfast Ball on FS1. "You start your rookie and you go with the growing pains and you understand that you're not going to the playoffs right now.

"You do have a great defense, which is one of the best things you can give a young quarterback. I think it's just time to rip off the Band-Aid and say, 'Jaxson Dart, you're our guy.'"

Expand Tweet

Wilson has a fresh start after two tumultuous tenures with the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

