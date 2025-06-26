Russell Wilson's wife Ciara shows BFF love to $160,000,000 worth NBA legend's ex-wife in heartfelt birthday shoutout

Ciara, singer and wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, posted a sweet birthday video on Instagram for her best friend, La La Anthony, who is the ex-wife of $160,000,000 worth NBA legend Carmelo Anthony (as per Celebrity Net Worth).

She captioned it:

“Happy Birthday @lala ! I love you so much! 🫶🏾”

Ciara shared a fun video of herself and La La dancing and posing. She wore a white tank top tucked into her high-waisted, fluffy cream-colored pants. She added a denim shade belt to complete her look. Wilson's wife kept her long black hair open and accessorized her outfit with a cross-sign gold pleated necklace and silver rings.

On the other hand, La La wore a denim cropped vest with a plunging neckline. For bottoms, she wore sleek, fitted black leather pants. She wore a blue, wide-brimmed police-style hat featuring a badge. She flaunted her deep burgundy hair in loose curls.

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara shows BFF love to $160,000,000 NBA legend's ex-wife in heartfelt birthday shoutout [IG@ciara]

La La was married to 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo from 2010 to 2021. They have a son named Kiyan, who was born in March 2007.

Ciara gives tribute to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan at Fanatics Fest

Russell Wilson's wife is also close to late Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant. She spent a fun week with Vanessa and their kids at Fanatics Fest. On Sunday, she shared many photos on Instagram to remember the special time.

“A Legendary Week 🫶🏽🗽*Had to repost with all sound on! 📢*,” she captioned the post.

While she enjoyed her time with Vanessa and the kids, one particular snap stood out for fans: Ciara was paying tribute to two legendary basketball players: Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. She took a photo standing between their jerseys.

Have a look:

